B&B Spoilers – Steffy plays a Dirty Trick

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Tuesday, September 20, 2022, reveal Steffy’s obsession with her parents’ love life mounting.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – The Parent Trap For Grown Women

Apparently, Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) just can’t be satisfied that her husband is alive, safe, sound, and back in her arms. She has to have something else to fret about so it’s as if she forgot those horrible months of her life and placed herself right back in January where the year started. She has to get her parents back together if it’s the last thing she does because she just knows it’s the right thing for them.

Steffy receives a call fromBrooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). on Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) phone, she makes sure to intercept it and now Ridge won’t know that Brooke planned a romantic evening for them. Brooke may seek comfort elsewhere, but he will most likely turn to Taylor Hayes (Krista Alle) as Steffy desires. Steffy is happiest when things work out.

B&B Spoilers – But There Is Sheila Carter Trouble

Perhaps Steffy should be thinking about her own family rather than her parents’ problems or she would realize she is actually still in danger from Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). She doesn’t seem to give Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) little visit at her back door a second thought no matter how odd and strange it is.

And Deacon sure does have his hands full with Sheila as she still has a one track mind — become close to John ‘Finn’Hayes and Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), no matter what the price. That means Deacon’s freedom might become the cost and he can’t have that happen.

Sheila is supportive of his refusal to return to jail, but he refuses. Deacon finds he has to babysit her more than ever because Sheila just won’t stay put and will do whatever she wants. Didn’t anyone warn him about this woman?

When Sheila is about to get herself in trouble again, it is going to have to be Deacon to her rescue and not for her sake — at this point, it is all for his sake. Keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful weekdays for more stories.