Tu Jhoothi – Main Makkaar OTT released for Hindi romcom

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be released in the home media around the world. Which platform holds the OTT streaming rights for the film?

While there are certain Indian films which are guaranteed to be a success, productions who have not been able to crack the international box office are often able define their legacy through OTT streaming releases.

That’s exactly what the Hindi-language romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is looking to achieve after its theatrical run earned the production only around Rs 19 Crore over its initial budget.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be available on OTT in streaming format. Here’s everything you need to know, such as the date of release and the associated platform.

Tu Jhoothi main Makkaar OTT Release explained

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled Netflix India will premiere the OTT streaming service on May 3rd.

Netflix India is available in the following packages.

While a release date for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has yet to be officially announced, LetsCinema and other outlets are preparing. Reporting This movie will be available at 12 AM (IST):

There is no confirmation yet on whether Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, with its optional language dubbings will be released.

What other actors will be joining Rabir Kapoor and Shraddha Kaoor in the cast?

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar tells the story of professional ‘break-up’ artist Rohan ‘Mickey’ Arora (Ranbir Kapoor) who ends up hooking up with Tinni (Shraddha Kapoor), the best friend of his business partner’s fiancée during a bachelor party.

The two immediately hit it off and fall in love, setting up their marriage and introducing each other to their families when they return to India; everything appears to be going well for the happy couple until Tinni decides that she isn’t ready for marriage just yet.

She anonymously gets in contact with a ‘break-up’ agency to ask for help, but is blissfully unaware that the man on the other end of the line is none other than Mickey himself…

Ranbir is most well-known for his roles in Wake Up Sid, Rockstar and Sanju. He also appeared in Brahmastra Part One 2022. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor’s biggest roles have come in Aashiqui 2 (2013), Haider (2014), Ek Villain (2014), and Chhichhore (2019).

Talking to yourself New Indian ExpressRanbir explained that the decision to work with Shraddha took a lot of time.

“We have known each other since we were kids. Our fathers were shooting in Kashmir and Ooty while we played in the hotel, or went horseback riding. Our creative energies are similar. She is sincere, hard-working and carries warmth that was apt for our film.”

Shraddha Kapoor would respond, “He has been a brilliant actor right from his first film, and I was always curious to know how he gets it right almost every single time. I imagined he must have a complicated acting process, but he’s quite low key on sets. When the camera is on, however, he transforms completely.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kaoor have:

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others also make cameos in the film.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]