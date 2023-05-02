Hunter Biden Appearance in Arkansas Court for Child Support Payments

Hunter Biden, son of the President Biden arrived in Arkansas for an Arkansas child support hearing. Navy Roberts is his 4-year old child. He wants to lower his child support payments of $20,000 per month. Lunden, the mother’s daughter, accused Hunter of concealing his income, and pretending to be a “destitute artist”. Hunter at first denied having fathered the child, but DNA tests later confirmed that Hunter is Navy’s real biological dad. Les Trent of Inside Edition has the details.