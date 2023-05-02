Hunter Biden Appearance in Arkansas Court for Child Support Payments

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Hunter Biden, son of the President Biden arrived in Arkansas for an Arkansas child support hearing. Navy Roberts is his 4-year old child. He wants to lower his child support payments of $20,000 per month. Lunden, the mother’s daughter, accused Hunter of concealing his income, and pretending to be a “destitute artist”. Hunter at first denied having fathered the child, but DNA tests later confirmed that Hunter is Navy’s real biological dad. Les Trent of Inside Edition has the details.

