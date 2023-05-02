After rumors that she would be at the event, many people are curious if Lana Del Rey attended the Met Gala in 2023.

Met Gala takes place in New York on the 1st Monday in May every year. It is considered one of the most important fashion events.

It’s hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour who personally sends out invites to some of the world’s most famous A-listers.

A red carpet is followed by dinner, entertainment and a celebration of the fashion world.

Each year, guests are required to dress according to a specific theme. The theme this year was dedicated to late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019.

An invite to the fashion gala is an honor and sadly, not everyone makes the cut…

Lana Del Rey Was at the Met Gala?

Lana Del Rey didn’t attend the Met Gala in 2023.

A rumored list of guests appeared online in the weeks leading up to this event. It claimed that the singer would attend the fashion event.

Fans went crazy on Twitter, where one person wrote: “LANA DEL REY IS GOING TO THE MET GALA???? SOMEONE CONFIRM THIS DONT PLAY WITH MY FEELINGS.”

“Lana Del Rey going to the Met Gala. Life’s good,” said another.

A third person added: “LANA DEL REY IS GOING TO THE MET GALA WE WON!!!!”

However, the Video Games singer wasn’t there – and her absence isn’t surprising considering Karl Lagerfeld’s comments about her in 2012.

Lana Del Rey gets a slap from Karl Lagerfeld

In 2012, the designer died while he served as a Metro Paris guest editor. Asking for help is a good idea Lana Del Rey was his favorite singer.

“I prefer Adele and Florence Welch. She is a good singer, but not the best. The thing at the moment is Adele. She is a little too fat, but she has a beautiful face and a divine voice,” he said.

“Lana del Rey is not bad at all. She is very similar to a singer of the modern era. She looks beautiful in her pictures. Does she look like a constructed woman with her many implants? She’s not alone with implants.”

The designer can then choose to use a different design. Sorry and said he was actually talking about Lana Del Rey being “a little too fat” not Adele.

“I’d like to say to Adele that I am your biggest admirer,” he said. “Sometimes when you take a sentence out of the article it changes the meaning of the thought. What I said was in relation to Lana Del Rey.”

She attended the Met Gala two times

Lana attended two Met Galas, the first in 2012, and then again in 2018, six years after her initial attendance.

She wore silver rhinestones on a floor-length gown the first time the 37 year old walked the carpet.

Joseph Altuzarra designed the look, which she wore to an event with. They paired it with a black long cape.

She opted to wear a dress that was far more lavish in 2018, a Gucci cream medieval gown with gold accents.

The bodice had a heart chest plate with tiny daggers stuck in it and the look was finished with a blue ombré winged headpiece.