Trump Attended Mar-a-Lago Guests for Hours Following Indictment

Donald Trump is the first president twice to be impeached. Trump is currently the first ex-president indicted. Maggie Haberman, a New York Times reporter says Trump’s team got “caught off-guard” by the announcement of his indictment. As the NYPD and secret service choreograph Trump’s surrender, barricades have been set up in front of Manhattan criminal court. The criminal court was used as a dressing room for former President Trump’s trial.