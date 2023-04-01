Boruto episode 294 will be released this weekend, after the time skip tease.

Are you going to watch Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 294 this weekend? Or has it already been canceled?

After the recent time skip tease that Boruto and Kawaki were fighting in a destroyed Konoha, The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television series was all over social media last Wednesday.

The popular anime adaptation is now in the spotlight. Fans are confused by the meaning of time skip and many others from the Boruto news cycles.

Is Boruto’s episode 294 due to be available this weekend, or is it the end of the first anime part?

This weekend, is Boruto episode 294 available?

Unfortunately, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations won’t be releasing episode 294, as fans might have expected.

This is because last week’s episode, 293 ‘Farewell’, marked the final episode from the popular series’ first part as the anime now enters its latest broadcast hiatus.

Do not be afraid Ninjas, the Boruto franchise is already in place Confirmed Part 2 in the Naruto Next Generations anime series is currently being developed. This means that it will return to the weekly cycle of release with additional TV content.

“The anime BORUTO: Naruto Next Generations began in April of 2017. Since then six years have passed, but the final episode of the first series will be episode 293, which airs on March 26th (JST) But don’t worry! The NARUTO & BORUTO saga’s not over yet! Part two of the anime is already in the works!”

Although a return date has not been set, there is consensus among the anime community that it will take approximately three to four months.

Fans should note that a series of ‘leaks’ have recently gone viral on social media that claim Boruto will return in October; however, this information has not been confirmed by a reputable source. The leaker is now out. It is possible to refute This information.

We will be receiving four special Naruto episodes in September, which is even better news. The release date for the new episodes has yet to be confirmed, though they are likely to air around September 21.Th-year anniversary.

What is the release date for the next volume of manga in English?

The Boruto Naruto Next Generations anime adaption may have been put on hold, but the original manga series will still be publishing new content.

The next volume to be released in English will be volume 17 ‘Rift’ and will launch on August 1, 2023 – volume 18 ‘Hindrance’ will then follow on December 5, 2023.

Fans can pre-order The next volume of manga will be available via Amazon, in digital and physical formats.

Physical copies are available at Book Depository, Waterstones and Amazon. The Viz Store is also available, as well as Apple iBooks, Google Play and Amazon Kindle digital copies.

Alternativly, Boruto fans can get access to the complete library via Viz Media/Magan Plus for only $2.99/month.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

All

Spy Classroom episode 12 and renewal status of Spy Classroom season 2, news.