PRESCRIPTION charges hiked in price today — but HRT costs were slashed in a major change on the NHS.

Due to the increase in inflation-related charges, many Brits now pay more for prescriptions.

1 Due to the Government’s plan to hike prescription fees in line to inflation, many Brits have to pay more for their most prescribed medications. Credit: Getty

Prescription charges were frozen at £9.35 per item last April to help people cope with the cost of living crisis.

But the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has now applied an inflationary rate of 3.21 per cent, bringing prescription charges to £9.65.

Charities say the rise will make a huge dent in families’ budgets.

Sarah Sleet, chief executive of Crohn’s & Colitis UK, said: “We know that the cost of prescriptions is a huge issue for people in our community.

“A rise of 30 pence per item might not sound like much, but every penny counts when you’re having to make tough decisions about paying your bills or paying for the drugs you desperately need.

“Life with a chronic illness is stressful enough without adding extra financial pressures.”

The cost of prescription pre-payment certificates (PPCs) was also increased, with three-month PPC going up by £1 to £31.25 and 12-month PPC by £3.50 to £111.60.

The only UK country that charges prescription drugs is England.

People in England may still be able to pick up prescription drugs free of charge if they’re part of certain eligibility groups.

A group of 40 charities raised concerns that conditions such as asthma, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, motor neurone disease, cystic fibrosis, stroke and Parkinson’s aren’t included on the exemption list.

Laura Cockram, chair of the Prescription Charges Coalition, said: “The prescription charge exemption list needs urgent reform.

“The system is failing people with long term conditions who are being forced to make choices every day about whether they feed their families, pay their bills or take medication.

Who are exempt from prescription costs? If you are not present at the time that the prescription is given, your NHS prescription will be free. Are 60 and over

Below 16

Are between 16 and 18 years of age, in full-time education

Are pregnant, or had a child in the last 12 months.

You must have the following medical conditions and a valid Medical Exemption Certificate (MedEx).

You have a permanent physical handicap that keeps you from going outside without assistance.

You must have a current war pension exemption certificate. The prescription for your disability is required.

You are an NHS Inpatient If you are: Cancer, and the side effects or effects of treatment for it.

Permanent fistula, such as a laryngostomy (colostomy), ileostomy, or other renal dialysis fistulas, that requires continuous surgical dressings or an appliance

A form of hypoadrenalism (such as Addison’s disease).

Hypopituitarism and diabetes insipidus

Diabetes mellitus can be treated with diet, except in cases where it is not possible to treat.

hypoparathyroidism

myasthenia gravis

myxoedema, hypothyroidism that needs thyroid hormone replacement

Epilepsy that requires continuous anticonvulsive therapy

Permanent disability that makes it impossible to go outside without assistance (temporary disabilities are not considered permanent, even if they have been in existence for several months). If you, your spouse (including civil partners), receive prescriptions free of charge or you are under 20 years old and a dependent of anyone receiving income support or other income assistance, you may also be eligible for free prescriptions. Continue reading Who can receive free NHS prescriptions.

“We know the price rise will result in sick people relying more on NHS services that are already at breaking point.”

But in a win for the Sun’s Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign, hundreds of thousands of women will now save £205 a year on the drugs.

The rollout beginning today will involve a one-off charge of £19.30 for 12-month supply, instead of repeat prescriptions.

Hailing Central Recorder for campaigning to slash costs, Women’s Health Strategy Minister Maria Caulfield said: “I am extremely grateful to the Sun for its work on Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign, and to its readers for their continued support.

“We know every woman is different and may benefit from different treatments for the symptoms of menopause.

HRT should be the primary treatment to treat menopause. The price of HRT shouldn’t hinder access.