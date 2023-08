Former President Donald Trump is said to be “angry” and “rattled” over his 2020 election indictment. It’s his third indictment in four months. He denies any wrongdoing. Publicly, Trump is full of the usual bravado, even hitting the fairways for his daily round of golf. Trump is currently at his New Jersey country club where he’s expected to fly to Washington, D.C. to be formally arrested and arraigned. Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian has more.