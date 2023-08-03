Anton Du Beke reveals in a moving confession that his sister was abused by the star for aspiring to dance.

ANTON du Beke’s sister revealed that their father abused him drunkenly as a young child, because he wanted to be a dancer.

Antal, the father of Strictly Come Dancing’s 57-year-old star, has repeatedly called him “gay”. He disapproved of all his dancing ambitions.

He opened up about his tumultuous childhood in a heartbreaking interview for Kate Garraway’s Life Stories on ITV on Wednesday.

Anton spoke to his sister Veronica about the trauma he experienced as a teenager at the hands their Hungarian dad.

She told of how her father had tried to break her brother’s love for ballroom dancing by using cruel insults.

The 53 year old man said, “I don’t believe my dad was as impressed by Anton dancing. He called him gay.

He took it out on Anton. His drinking had an effect on his attitude. He was cruel. When he got drunk, he wasn’t a very nice guy.

The two siblings grew up in Sevenoaks with their mum Ascension as well as the late father Antal.

Their father’s drinking habit led to his violent outbursts in their youth.

Anton courageously revealed how Antal stabbed his back in a drunken fury on Boxing Day, after an argument.

Kate was told by him: “It all came to a head on one particular evening. Three days later, I was in the hospital. I was stabbed.

“This is the first time I’ve even mentioned it. I’m sure my friends and family don’t even know.”

This telly favorite was visibly upset as he spoke of the event with his “alcoholic dad” which sealed their fate.

He continued: “I remember walking out of the house to walk up to the hospital, holding my leg, and a police car drove past and I waved him down and I said, ‘He’s in there with a knife’.”

Kate was stunned as she applauded Anton’s decision to not let his childhood define him, and his pursuit of his ballroom passion.

She said: “And this is what you’re saying, isn’t that?

This is the message you would like to send out, so that young people, and those who have experienced a difficult life, or are living in a violent environment, can look back at it and realize, “We don’t need this experience to define us”.

Previously, the Strictly judge told of how his dad had hit him with a metal belt in the home. However, he had not spoken about the stabbing.

He said that his Spanish mother Ascension, who was born in Spain, worked at night as a nurse and was therefore unable to shield him and his younger sister.

Anton’s Dad, however, “drank his money down to the toilet”, while mentally and physical abusing his child.

In his early 20s his parents finally divorced, ending the terror and never seeing his father again.

The dancer changed his name to Anthony Beke in an attempt to keep as far away from Antal’s influence as possible.

Anton says the first time he learned about his father’s death was in 2001 when he spoke to a coroner.

The Times reported that he had said: “I understood why he called, funny enough. I told him to call me back. He then asked for a voicemail.

“I knew he was going to tell me my father had died and I didn’t care. You don’t want to find out. I was not familiar with him.

“That sounds a bit harsh and I don’t mean to sound like that. But I didn’t want to have to deal with it.”

The man who says that he “never gave him” to his father, did not attend the funeral. [Antal] A second thought”

Anton’s mother, who raised him despite an abusive father as a child, is praised for her caring parenting and support of his professional ambitions.

He explained Ascension worked three jobs so he could afford to have dance lessons.

BBC’s star revealed that his favorite thing about being a success in ballroom dancing is “the impact it has had” on his mother.

“I love the fact people know I’m my mum’s son and people know my mum,” he gushed. “My mother is fantastic and lovely.”

Stephen is also the name of Anton’s brother.

