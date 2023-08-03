Stats shockingly reveal that men are often affected by a condition which makes them feel extremely self-conscious

MORE than half of men with hair loss are ‘extremely self-conscious’ when it comes to socialising, according to a study.

Nine out of ten men (88%) who had hair loss symptoms were surveyed. They said that their hair was a major part of their personality.

1 Hair loss is a concern for more than half of males. Credit: Getty

Just 36% of respondents are comfortable discussing their hair journey.

In the early stages of their careers, more than half of women (58%) noticed that their hair was thinning.

Of those surveyed, 31% felt it was important to look good so that their friends and families don’t start noticing.

The research was commissioned by Toppik, a hair-building product, which has partnered with celebrity hair stylist Ricky Walters, famed for coiffing Joel Dommett, Laura Whitmore and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Ricky Walters said: “Like most people, my hair is a huge part of my identity – it is an accessory we all love to dress and never take off.

“It can act as a confidence booster and also a security blanket.

“I deal with clients and their hair needs every day and love it or hate it, they would never want to lose it.”

In addition, the study found that while 62 percent of respondents had considered using different styles or hair thickening products to conceal hair on a daily basis, only 23 percent took any action toward preventing hair loss.

38% of men have shaved their hair if they see hair loss, and 35% wear hats every day.

Only 34 percent of the men who responded to a survey would talk about hair loss or thinning with their parents. And only 24 percent would bring it up with their siblings.

While 26 per cent have considered medicated products as a treatment for their thinning barnet, according to theOnePoll.comfigures.

According to one third, social media can be helpful in achieving a healthy hairstyle.

41% of respondents found that social media is a great place to find resources and help for hair loss.

Ricky Walters, for Toppik, added: “I have won over some incredible clients in my time, not because I did the world’s best haircut, but because I was skilled at hiding thinning areas and bald spots.

“My clients are open and honest about their hair loss and often, they need an understanding ear.

“I have male and female clients alike suffering from hair loss.

“Although they all think it is a rarity, it is indeed a very common concern.”