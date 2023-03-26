Tristan Thompson’s ‘mistress’ Maralee Nichols shares rare full-body video of their son Theo, 1, as tot runs on the beach

Maralee Nichols, his mother, has shown TRISTAN Thompson her son in a brand new video.

Maralee posted a cute clip of her baby boy Theo on her Instagram Stories.

5 Tristan Thompson’s secret partner uploaded a video of their 1-year-old son on social media Credit: INSTAGRAM/maraleenichols

5 The clip shows little Theo running along a beach, while his mom follows closely. Credit: instagram/maraleenichols

This video, which was recorded to Sun Is Shining by Bob Marley and took place on sunny days.

A ‘good vibes sticker’ and a filter-film-effect filter were added by the 31-year old.

Theo was wearing an adorable, white, hooded, animal-ear-adorned top in the video clip.

Video showed the boy walking along a sandy beach and balancing on his feet.

NBA power forward Tristan, 32, has yet to meet his one-year-old son, who was conceived with Maralee when he was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, 38.

Maralee’s name was the first to be noticed by media outlets around the birth of her son. Then, it became public that Tristan had an affair.

Khloe received a public apology from Tristan after paternity testing confirmed that he was his father.

According to legal documents from August, the Chicago Bulls forward offered to pay Maralee $75,000 in hush money instead of paying monthly child support.

Maralee was allegedly told by him that he would make her “better off” if she had $75,000, as she wouldn’t receive much child support.

They eventually settled their paternity case and Tristan was ordered to pay $9.5K a month in child support.

He also told the Instagram model that he had no plans on spending time with nor would get to know their son.

WHERE’S DAD?

According to one source, Tristan has been notably absent from the one-year-old’s life, and has “no immediate plans” to meet his son.

The source shared: “Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings.

“He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

Kardashian fan on Reddit Tristan was quickly brought to justice for the child support he will be paying and also for his apparent inability to parent.

A user commented: “Paying $114,000/year when you have a net worth around $45million, is still sloppy behavior. Theo can have the same level of living as his siblings.

Another added: “A lot of trash men like Tristan only want to get involved with their kid once they’re paying child support and the kid is costing them $$. I don’t know why the mother would do this.

One critic said, “Someone should get that man a vasectomie for Christmas.”

A fourth comment read: “Sorry, but he gets no credit now, a year later, after dragging her name through the dirt & being a textbook deadbeat.”

KHLO BACK?

Khloe and Tristan share two children: daughter True, four; and a son, whose name has yet to be revealed.

Fans speculated that The Kardashians star had welcomed her cheating ex back into her life after the unexpected death of his mother.

In January, the duo reunited and jetted to Toronto, Canada, as Tristan grieved for his late mother.

Jordan Craig, his 5-year-old son Prince, is also his dad.

5 Tristan has never met Theo, and he doesn’t intend to meet him in the future according to an insider. Credit: instagram/maraleenichols

5 Tristan attempted initially to persuade Maralee not to pay child support but instead offered a cash payment. However, he eventually accepted paternity. Credit: Getty