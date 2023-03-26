iPhone users are only just finding incredible SECRET button hidden on their device… how to make it do whatever you want

IPHONE owners were stunned to discover a hidden button that could perform a host of useful tasks.

The Apple logo is hidden at the rear of your handset.

It might look like a useless icon – but it’s hiding a big secret.

You can tap it and perform an entire range of tasks. This is a fantastic hack.

This trick is widely known. TikTok, including recently by @zalo88, racking up plenty of likes.

Here’s how the TikTokker sent this video to his Instagram account:

iPhone You can also enable the Back Tap feature in your settings.

Multiple functions can be performed by tapping the back of your phone two to three times.

Social media was used by fans to express their joy.

One person commented, “Today has changed my life.”

A second added: “Okay I’m actually amazed right now.”

One third said: “Omg, no way!”

One of the most popular is having the iPhone take a screenshot – to save you fiddling with multiple physical buttons.

It can be used to launch Shazam.

Shazam – now owned by Apple – will scan audio nearby and identify a song that’s playing.

Back Tap can be used to quickly identify a track if you are listening to it.

This is much more convenient than manually downloading an app.

How to use the Back Tap feature on iPhone

You must have the latest version of Windows to turn this feature on. iOS 14 and later. To do that, go to Settings > General > Software update.

Go to Your Settings.

Scroll down to tap “Accessibility”, then click “Touch”.

Scroll down until you reach “Back Tap”.

There are two options: “Double Tap” and “Triple Tap”.

You have the option to choose from different options.

To see the features that you can control now, click here.

You can take screenshots, adjust the volume, magnify, scroll, and many other things.

To take screenshots with a Double Tap, for example, you can click the “Double tap” option, and tick “Shazam Cut” or “Screenshot”.

By tapping your back twice, you can now take a photo.

This feature may not be available if your phone has a thick case.

You can turn off or switch features by simply using the above steps.

Double Tap can be used for two functions. Triple Tap allows you to choose one.

