Seven Man Utd players who need to win 12 games in order to save their careers, McTominay or Maguire.

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, has big decisions for the final season.

Ten Hag has many things on his plate right now, with United trying to score a surprise triple and the Europa League trying to win the FA Cup.

8 Erik ten Ha, Manchester United’s manager is up to the task Credit: PA

The rebuild of Old Trafford by Dutchman will go on in the summer, and players will need to be available for the new stars.

If the Red Devils are not able to qualify for Champions League, then the gaffer of 53 years old will need to find funds.

Ten Hag is not impressed with some players so they will sell them in the summer transfer window.

SunSport takes a look at our website SEPT Players who might be on the way…

ANTHONY MATERIAL

FRENCH striker saw a small revival under Ten Hag but not nearly as much as Marcus Rashford.

Martial’s revival has been stopped by injuries and Ten Hag may be looking to hire a striker for Cristiano Ronaldo.

United might want to buy the France international at the end the season.

8 Anthony Martial, Man Utd’s ace forward, is expected to join the search for a striker. Credit: PA

SCOTT MCTMINAY

Ten Hag is now the preferred midfielder in the center of the park, with Fred, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Marcel Sabitzer occupying the top of the pecking orders.

CASINO SPECIAL – BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023

8 Manchester United’s ace Scott McTominay is now in the bottom half of midfield Credit: Getty

Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s manager, is big on McTominay. McTominay would be a very lucrative player and seems eager to make the move to Tyneside this summer to take advantage of more opportunities.

WHAT WEGORST?

The Dutch striker, who was on loan from Burnley to United in January to replace Ronaldo, has failed to live up to the club’s legend.

Weghorst doesn’t have the skills to lead United’s attack. He should return to Vincent Kompany and Vincent Kompany’s Clarets, once his June deal expires.

8 Wout Weghorst is a Manchester United star, but he hasn’t been convincing in attack Credit: Getty

AARON WAN BISSAKA

TEN HAG does not consider Wan Bissaka his starting right back and instead prefers Diogo Dallot.

Wan-Bissaka will be out of work next year. United could opt to buy him, given the intense interest from Crystal Palace.

8 Aaron Wan Bissaka from Manchester United is behind Diogo Dallot Credit: Alamy

DAVID DE GEA

The Spanish goalkeeper inspires great confidence in Manchester United’s players.

De Gea’s contract expires in June, and United won’t extend his 12 year stay at Old Trafford.

This is an offer that the Spain international would love to accept, however the Red Devils will be keeping an eye on the other goalkeepers.

8 Manchester United’s goalkeeper David de Gea has to accept a salary that is lower Credit: Getty

HARRY MAGUIRE

MAGUGIE is still Manchester United’s club captain, but Maguire now trails Raphael Varane (and Lisandro Martinez) in the pecking orders.

Ten Hag used to prefer that Luke Shaw be started at left-back, even though Maguire was in good health.

The England international seems to be running out of time, and is likely headed for exit amid Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain interest.

8 Harry Maguire, Manchester United’s captain has been dismissed Credit: Getty

8 Marcel Sabitzer joins Manchester United as a loanee until the season’s end Credit: Getty

MARCEL SABITZER

Red Devils signed the Austrian on loan from Bayern Munich in order to cover for Christian Eriksen, who was injured in midfield.

Eriksen looks bound to return to Ten Hag’s starting line-up next season as Sabitzer has yet to convince his manager and club’s hierarchy to meet his reported £18m release clause.