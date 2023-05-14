Trisha Yearwood’s stunning 30lbs weight loss pictures will leave you amazed

Fans have been amazed by Trisha Yearwood’s singing talent and weight loss transformation, alike, for years now. Many couldn’t help but admire how stunning she looked at the Academy for Country Music Awards (ACM) 2023.

Trisha yearwood and Garth Brooks are a couple that has fans in awe since they tied the knot in 2005. The couple have no children together but she is the stepmother of the Friends In Low Places singer’s three kids.

The 2023 ACM Awards saw them swoon fans with their chemistry once more.

While Garth is one of country music‘s biggest icons, Trisha has given fans many hit songs like How Do I Live, She’s In Love With The Boy, Back Home Again, and more.

Trisha has long been admired for her vocal talent, but she gained new fans after sharing how she shed 30 pounds and changed her appearance.

Inside Trisha Yearwood’s 30-pound weight loss

While many celebrities are vague when discussing their weight loss but that’s not the case with Trisha.

The songstress debuted her stunning weight loss transformation at 2013’s ACM Awards. People magazine reported that the singer had revealed her weight loss to them. Create your own meal plan. The singer revealed that she has adopted a diet low in sugar and fat.

“I designed my own plan that’s low-fat, low-sugar 90 percent of the time,” she said. She also said that 90% of the time she consumed her favourite foods.

The Trisha’s Kitchen cookbook author also revealed that she began attending Zumba classes thrice weekly.

Following her own plan, the singer dropped 30 pounds. She went from a “tight size 14” to a slimmer size 10.

Trisha Yearwood’s transformation over the years

This is a photo of Trisha, looking absolutely stunning in 2002 at a Gala.

Trisha pictured at Disneyland‘s 50th Anniversary “Happiest Homecoming on Earth” Celebration in 2005.

In 2010, the country singer was featured on Good Morning America.

Trisha in 2014 with Garth, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel for ASCAP Centennial Awards. She looks stunning in a white gown.

Trisha and Hailey Whitters, 2023 ACM Awards.

These amazing photos show Trisha’s dedication to a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise.

ACM 2020: A country music superstar performs

Trisha was stunning as she walked on to the stage of ACM 2023 with Carly Pearce. The duo sang a medley of Trisha’s hits.

Their performance included songs like Wrong Side of Memphis, XXX’s and OOO’s, Thinkin’ About You, She’s in Love With the Boy, and more.

Unfortunately, Trisha wasn’t nominated for an award this year.