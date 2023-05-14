Where was The Mother film? Netflix takes its fans on an international tour

Netflix’s latest action movie starring Jennifer Lopez takes fans on location to beautiful landscapes, but where was The Mother filmed?

If you are in need of an action drama film this Friday evening, look no further than Netflix’s latest offering, The Mother.

This new film, starring the legendary Jennifer Lopez tells the tale of an assassin who is forced to come out from hiding when a dangerous group targets her daughter.

Where was The Mother filmed?

Netflix’s 2023 movie The Mother’s filming location is in Vancouver, (British Columbia, Canada), Smithers (British Columbia, Canada), and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Canary Islands, Spain).

The production team travelled to Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada for the principal photography.

Several famous landmarks can be spotted in The Mother, with large portions of the movie being filmed in the popular downtown area including Victory Square, Vancouver Public Library, Vancouver’s Maritime Museum, and the HR MacMillan Space Centre.

Niki Carrière, the director of ComingSoon. Explained how the need to expand production to multiple locations was a key aspect of the ‘epic scale’ that The Mother was trying to achieve.

“I was really drawn to kind of the epic scale of it and the global nature of the story. So we had to be in Afghanistan and Cuba and the United States and Alaska, of course, for the snow,” she said.

“So the great filmmaking challenge to find all of those locations in a very short period of time. But I think in terms of watching the movie, for me, I wanted the movie to keep getting bigger as it went on.”

Smithers is a small town in British Columbia that was chosen to mimic the Alaskan terrain.

Jennifer Lopez, the lead actress of “Jennifer Lopez,” shared on Instagram a Thanksgiving message. The message is: from the snow-covered Smithers: “My last day here shooting on The Mother out here in Smithers in the snow. It’s been beautiful but today I’m on my way home and I’m so excited for Thanksgiving!”

Filming in January of 2022 was temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Mother departed for sunny Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in the Spanish Canary Islands. This would serve as the background of a Cuban city.

The following is a list of The Canary News, the team spent time filming at “the El Berriel flying club, in the Arteara ravine, in Fataga, in the Meloneras area, Risco de San Juan and the Gabinete Literario in the capital, Las Palmas, among other areas around the island.”

“The film production is the result of a strategy implemented by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria to diversify the productive fabric of the island, by investing in booming economic sectors such as the audiovisual sector, and adds to the large range of high profile, international productions that have been taking place on Gran Canaria for many years.”

The Spain’s News added that the production team had also “worked for weeks to condition the enclave” at Ladera Alta dairy, in Los Giles.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is also home to a number of film productions, such as Allied (2016) and The Titan (2018). Wasp Network 2019 (2019) or even Moby Dick from 1956.

The Mother, a new Netflix original film, is available in over 200 countries.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]