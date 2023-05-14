Fire Country Season 2: When will the finale of Fire Country air?

Fire Country Season 2: When will the season finale be and has it been renewed? HITC investigates.

Fire Country is a CBS hit because it blends action, drama, and heart. And this was only its first year.

The US TV show, created by Max Thieriot and Tony Phelan, will premiere on Paramount+ and the network in October 2022. Max Thieriot plays Bode Donovan a convict, who has the chance to spend less time behind bars by helping the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection through a prison programme.

As he helps the Northern California firefighters, he reconnects with old faces and forges new relationships while questioning his own future.

It’s been going down a storm for the fandom, but when is the Fire Country finale, and is it renewed for season 2?

What is the Fire Country Season Finale?

Fire Country’s season one finale will premiere on CBS on May 19, 2023, at 9/8c.

I Know It’s Impossible will be the title of the final episode in this first season. Dermott (who directed episode 2) and Tia (episodes 9, 8, 13, 18) wrote the script.

Fans will be invited to check the installment out on Paramount+ if they don’t wish to tune in live.

Additionally, there’s already a promo teasing how things are going to go that you can view below:

The fans are anticipating the final.

Fans have already started the countdown and shared some interesting predictions as well as their opinions on newly released stills.

Take a look at these reactions from Twitter users:

Fire Country season 2 renewed or cancelled?

Fire Country was officially renewed in season 2. The announcement for the second season came out on January 20, 2023.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” president of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach offered in a heartfelt statement.

“Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. The film combines action, small-town charm, romance and mystery, with a strong family franchise. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

We have not been able to confirm a release date, but predict the series will be back in early 2024.

Fire Country now available on CBS and Paramount+

More TV stories