Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, 22, calls Kourtney Kardashian’s topless SKIMS ads ‘HOT’ after star strips with Megan Fox

TRAVIS Barker’s 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya was all for his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s sexy new SKIMS ads.

The 42-year-old reality star went topless, alongside Megan Fox, for a series of photos promoting sister Kim Kardashian’s underwear and shapewear line.

4 Credit: Instagram

Kourtney shared the photoshoot to her Instagram, teasing fans with a couple of photos of her and Megan up close and personal, feeding each other food.

The caption read: “Apples🍎or cherries🍒? wearing the Cotton Collection @skims”

The first snap showed both bombshells in black bras and underwear, holding onto each other as they held the same apple in their mouths.

They swapped for white undergarments in the second picture and sat down on the ground while Kourtney gave cherries to Megan.

Travis’ stepdaughter Atiana loved the seductive photos, commenting: “HOTHOTHOT”

The Blink-182 drummer helped raise Atiana while he was married to her mother, Shanna Moakler, from 2004 to 2008.

Despite the years since the pair’s divorce, Travis has stayed close with his stepdaughter, with Atiana even joining his girlfriend Kourtney on a recent trip.

Other photos from the shoot show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress and Transformers actress going topless. Machine Gun Kelly is currently in a relationship with the music legend.

With their cute underwear shots, the pair won over friends and followers on social media. They covered their chests with their hands while covering up their breasts.

Megan captioned the post: “Kourt, forever isn’t long enough 🖤 Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience @skims.”

Kourtney commented under the pic writing: “this lifetime and the next 🖤”.

The picture sent fans into a frenzy, with one writing: “STOP IT I WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS”.

Another added: “Omg look at these goddesses 😍😍😍”.

After revealing her matching name necklaces, Travis and hers on Instagram, the 42-year old sent rumour mills into hyperdrive.

She and Megan also referred to their boyfriends at the MTV VMAs as their “future baby daddies.”

When Kourt took to her Instagram Story to reshare the cherries shot from the SKIMS shoot, she even added that these are “foods that actually heighten your sex drive.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox make out with boyfriends Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly in steamy video