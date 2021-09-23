Brian Laundrie updates – Gabby Petito vigils held as search on for missing fiance & John Walsh In Pursuit episode airs

VIGILS for Gabby Petito are being held across the country, after the young woman’s body was found.

Petito, 22, had been missing for two weeks after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

On September 19, 2021, authorities in Wyoming announced a body was found in the area where the search for Gabby had been underway.

On September 21, the Petito lawyer confirmed that Gabby was the body’s identity.

The remains were discovered in Grant Teton National Park, where she had been camping with her fiancé when she disappeared.

A vigil was held for Petito in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, with another planned in Florida on Friday, and one on Long Island on Saturday.

John Walsh’s In Pursuit TV Show aired Wednesday night a story about Laundrie’s disappearance.

