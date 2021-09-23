Brian Laundrie updates – Gabby Petito vigils held as search on for missing fiance & John Walsh In Pursuit episode airs

VIGILS for Gabby Petito are being held across the country, after the young woman’s body was found.
Petito, 22, had been missing for two weeks after going on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.
On September 19, 2021, authorities in Wyoming announced a body was found in the area where the search for Gabby had been underway.
On September 21, the Petito lawyer confirmed that Gabby was the body’s identity.
The remains were discovered in Grant Teton National Park, where she had been camping with her fiancé when she disappeared.
A vigil was held for Petito in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, with another planned in Florida on Friday, and one on Long Island on Saturday.
John Walsh’s In Pursuit TV Show aired Wednesday night a story about Laundrie’s disappearance.
Read our Brian Laundrie live blog for the latest news and updates…
-
FINDING BRIAN
Gabby Petito‘s fiance was reported missing by his parents last Friday. The parents told police that they hadn’t seen their son since Tuesday.
Authorities have been searching the swampy Florida reserve close to the North Port family home of the Laundrie.
To aid in their hunt, they have used drones and all-terrain swamp bugsgies.
Agents from the FBI, specialist dog units, infrared cams, divers and specialists dogs are also involved.
The overnight hunt is also using thermal imaging.
-
POSSIBLE BRIAN SIGHTING CONTINUED
The woman said she also informed the hotel about the man’s suspicious activity and likeness to Laundrie.
Staff reportedly told her: “He didn’t know where he was going and he had the wrong hotel.”
In the video, @cwlynn shares the picture she reportedly took alongside an image of Laundrie from his Instagram page.
“I’m not sure if this looks like him or if I just fell too far down the rabbit hole,” The case has been a hot topic on social media and has made headlines around the globe.
“You can see the dip in his moustache,” she says, comparing the two images, “and the ears are bent down [in her photo], but my ears bend down when I wear a face mask.”
-
POSSIBLE BRIAN SIGHTING
In a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, user @cwlynn said she was staying overnight at a hotel in Toronto on September 20 when she went downstairs to pick up a food delivery.
As she stepped outside to meet her courier, she says she spotted a man who closely resembled Brian Laundrie, who has not been seen since leaving his home in Florida on September 14.
The flight attendant described the man as appearing “flustered” as he walked out of the hotel.
He then allegedly got into his car and drove off with another man.
She didn’t confront the man but she did snap a picture of him from a distance.
The image shows a man who is bald, with prominent facial hair and a mask wrapped around his neck. The individual picture also appears to be similar in build to Laundrie.
-
VIGIL FOR GABBY
A crowd gathered for a vigil for Gabby Petito in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday.
Serena Chavez, the vigil’s organizer, told CNN that even though the 22-year-old woman never lived in Utah, the time she spent there and her love of nature connect her to the community.
“We won’t forget about you. We won’t let your light dim,” Chavez said. “We will remember other women or children who are missing. Their families are devastated, and I can only imagine what Gabby’s family is going through.”
-
INSIGHTS INTO BRIAN’S LIFE
While not much is known about Laundrie, he is known for being just as adventurous as his partner.
According to his Instagram bio, he is a “nature enthusiast,” and his most recent pictures are from his cross-country travels.
He also has several photos related to printmaking on his Instagram account.
-
SEARCH FOR BRIAN
As of September 18, 2021, police have slammed false reports that Laundrie has been found as the search for his whereabouts continues.
The North Port Police Department tweeted a picture of officers at Carlton Reserve on Saturday. It said: “The North Port Police Department and FBI are currently conducting a search in the vast Carlton Reserve to find Brian Laundrie.
“His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available.”
-
BRIAN LAUNDRIE: WHO ARE YOU?
Laundrie and his fiancé Gabby Petito went on a cross-country road trip onboard their white Ford Transit van that started in July.
Gabby, who told her family she was visiting a Wyoming national work on August 25, then went missing.
She was last seen on August 24 after leaving a Salt Lake City, Utah hotel.
Laundrie has since returned home safely and has hired an attorney but is not cooperating with the police.
Laundrie’s return date is unknown. His family claims that Laundrie has not spoken about it.
Detectives have opened an investigation into the case of Gabby and police have revealed he is now a “person of interest.”