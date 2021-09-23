Who is Tony Padron Really? More on Kody Brown’s father-in-law

Tony Padron is only the second ‘Sister Wives’ son-in-law out of eighteen children. He came into the family when he wed Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter, Mykelti, in 2016. He is not known much except that viewers and fans aren’t very kind to him. His marriage to Mykelti was filmed, and they recently had their first child. But who is Tony?

The Sister Wives’ Married Children

There should be a ” courting ” period when getting married in the Sister Wives family, and there should be a “courting” period. Kody was able to do this with each of his wives. Robyn was his favorite. He would drive for hours to meet her and take her out on date nights. The scandal was when he was caught kissing Robyn on camera while Christine gave birth to their youngest daughter, Truely. The two of them became intimate only when they were married. Truely moved to Utah to be closer.

Caleb Brush was Maddie’s first friend, and she got married to him. She is slightly older than Mykelti in the family tree. They were married in June 2016 and became the first to have children. Caleb was accepted by all, even though they were already friends. As for Tony, he and Mykelti started dating in October of 2015 per ScreenRant.

By the following summer, which was already hectic because of the Brush wedding, he asked for Mykelti’s hand in marriage. Christine was more relaxed about Kody’s engagement. They were soon engaged just after Maddie got married. The Mexican theme was used for their wedding. They even had pinatas for the bride and groom. Christine wasn’t too happy with the fact that guests had to hit Christine. Mykelti was still happy and in love. Who is the man she fell for, though?

Who is Tony Padron, you ask?

Tony will be twenty-seven next month and grew up in St. George, Utah. Kody has spoken a lot on the show about Utah’s beauty. Tony converted from Catholicism to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age seventeen. There is no known reason for this conversion. At first, he worked as a banker. He resigned from his bank job to work remotely, as he shared with the series.

He initially was unclear about what his new job was. He eventually admitted that he was doing video game streaming. The couple seemed happy despite some criticisms from fans and welcomed their first child in April. Christine was there to witness the birth of their baby girl, Avalon Asa. Mykelti keeps updating the baby and is very happy.

Hopefully, viewers will get to see more of Tony when the new season of Sister Wives premieres on November 21.