Tragic Story of Woman Announcing Pregnancy at Funeral of Unborn Baby’s Father

Hannah Probert and Bradley Lukins were madly in love since they met. They were inseparable. So, they decided to have a baby together. Life was perfect together.

Life changed upside down for Hannah Probert in a short span of few days. Something heart-breaking and unexpected happened to her. While they were in the process of planning for their baby together. Hannah Probert’s boyfriend met in a tragic car accident and died on the spot. What happened next is a miracle and unexpected as well.

Bradley Lukins tragic accident

In Whales, Bradley Lukins was driving the back passenger seat of a Volkswagen Polo. At the next moment, Delme Marks lost control and the duo met the accident. However, Lukins was the one with severe suffrage.

Hannah Probert said:

“took the brunt of the impact and suffered catastrophic internal bleeding.”

The duo has exciting plans for a happily ever after family together. But, all was ruined in a moment.

Hannah Probert founds out about her pregnancy

Probert says she isn’t sure how she survived after her boyfriend’s death. In persuasion, she added:

“I remember two days after his death I took a pregnancy test and when the lines got darker I realized I was pregnant with Bradley’s baby.”

This was a bittersweet moment. Realizing Lukins part was inside her. But, on the other hand, he never got the chance to know, he is going to be a father. This is indeed a nerve-wrenching experience.

Probert says, becoming a father was the only thing that Lukins wanted.

Announcing the pregnancy at Lukins funeral

Probert says, she decided to reveal her pregnancy at Lukins funeral. It was the toughest thing to do. Yet, the perfect thing to do at his funeral, as there will be a gathering of Lukins loved ones only.

She welcomed their son Archie-John Bradley. He sure will never meet his dad. But, she has kept his photos and clothes for him to get to know his daddy.

She further adds:

“Maybe Archie was Bradley’s parting gift to me. That is the way I like to think of him.”

This being her only source of strength so far and Lukins love has completely changed her for good.