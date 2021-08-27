Teyama Taylor Opens Up About The Hardest Part Of Her Breast Lumps Surgery

Teyana Taylor has ultimately revealed about her recent health scare that left her frustrated. She went through an emergency surgery when her breast lumps were spotted by the medical authorities in Miami.

During August 25’s episodes of “We Got Teyana & Iman”, Dr. Altman detected lumps in Teyama’s breast conducting a biopsy. He spotted “dense” breast tissue and sent it to the pathology department. Thankfully, everything was spotted normal with Teyana’s breasts, despite the complex procedure of her treatment.

Teyama explained her deep sorrow and explained that she wants this to be the last time she underwent the complex procedure. She further revealed that Cancer is one of the deadliest evils that haunted her complete family. So, it’s a scare for both Teyama and Iman.

Although Teyama underwent a complex procedure, she did not care much for herself and her love towards her daughter was clear when she asked about her daughter after being operated. The first thing she asked was, “When will I be able to hold my child again?”

Though Teyama was eager to lift her babies, the doctor asked her to restrain from any physical activity for at least six weeks post-surgery. To the suggestions of Dr. Altman, Teyama explained her disappointment. She said, “It’s really tough, I am surely overwhelmed as I miss my babies so much, I miss Iman so much.”

She further added, “That’s probably the lengthiest moment I have been away from my family. My number one priority as one now is to hurry up, recover and get back home soon. But I know I need to take care of my health and recover quickly.”

After a few days of rest, Teyana ultimately returned to her home in Atlanta, where she was welcomed with a happy celebration by his family. Her children jumped on her lap and expressed their love. Teyana burst out in tears of happiness and revealed, “Oh my gosh! It’s so special to see them again now because honestly, the week in Miami has been extremely emotional and its very seldom that we were apart.”