Mother Wants To Cange Her 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Name As It’s Too Common

A mom said she heartily desires to change her daughter’s name, as it’s pretty common.

In a recent social media post, a mother claims that she wants to change the name of her child, whom she eventually titled “Esmee” because she thought it to be a unique name. But now, it has turned out to be the most “common” names. As Esmee started schooling her mon realized that the name is now common and many other children shared the common name.

So, these factors have provoked the mother to question whether she had chosen the right name for her kiddo or she must officially change her name before school resumes in September.

The mother explained, “Maybe an overreaction but back in the 1970’s I along with five other children had the same name in my class and so I vowed never to give a common name to my children.” So, as per her assumption, two girls are sharing the same name as Esmee. The mother here tries to point out identity crisis and wants a variation in her name considering her child is already four years old.

However, when she posted her decision online, the netizens showered mixed reviews on her decision. One person retaliated to her calls and quoted, “Are you crazy? Your child is already four. So, you can’t simply change her name. Your daughter will surely not mind being one of the four children. She defines her name now, so it belongs solely to her.”

Another anonymous person commented, “Don’t be ridiculous, you can simply alter the name of a four-year-old kid! How on earth would you explain it to her?” One person also urged her and requested her not to change the name as it’s a beautiful one.

Although the crowd is a bit angry about the mother’s decisions, as per a survey by Baby Centre, it is found that every year over 11 percent of the parents change the names of their babies. However, the majority of them regret their decisions later. As per some popular psychologists, it’s better to change the name of a child beforehand as when he/she turns two or three, they develop a sense of identity, which gets disturbed by changing names in the future.