Tragic moment dogs are killed by vicious bees when they're unable to escape swarm
By Brandon Pitt
A horrifying video shows four dogs getting attacked by a swarm of bees that managed to kill two of the pooches with their stings.

The clip was filmed at a Brazilian home’s garden on September 22. It shows four dogs taking a nap and one of them suddenly flinches.

Soon, the other dogs start yelling and running as the bees sting them.

The bees become more agitated and fly in front of the CCTV as the swarm grows.

Poor dogs try desperately to get into the house for shelter, but the door is closed.

The bee venom eventually killed the dogs, with two of them reported to have died.



The incident was filmed in the area of Praia do Morro in the coastal town of Guarapari in the south-eastern Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.

Thais Pacheco, the dog’s coowner, said that she had shared custody with her ex-boyfriend. It was in his backyard where the bees attacked them.

The incident occurred while the man was working and he was later informed by his neighbours.

Pacheco stated that her ex-husband returned home to find several dogs vomiting and some others bleeding.



The biggest dog, a Rottweiler named Suzy, escaped from the property amid the chaos but sadly she did not survive.

The dog was later found dead at the street next to her house.

Bob, another dog, also died in the attack. The other animals required urgent veterinary care. One canine is still being monitored at the clinic.



It is not known why the bees suddenly swarmed the home, apparently unprovoked, and attacked the sleeping dogs.

The president of the Regional Council of Veterinary Medicine of Espirito Santo (CRMV), Virginia Hemerich, explained that the deaths of the dogs were probably caused by anaphylactic shock, adding: “A sting can cause a strong reaction.

“Multiple stings can lead to a generalised reaction because of the toxins released by the bees.”

