Teen Mom couple Mackenzie Edwards On Ryan Edwards , Relationship and Family.

Teen Mom couple Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards are updating their fans about the current status of their relationship. They have been through so much together that they now want to share their experiences and how they are doing. Ryan and Mackenzie say it was a long road to get where they are today. It was a long road filled with mistakes and bad feelings. However, the former Teen Mom couple claim they are finally in a ‘happy place’ together.

MTV viewers will recall Ryan Edwards had many issues over the years. Mackenzie, his wife, claims that they are now learning from the mistakes of their past.

He feels that he has learned a lot from his mistakes over the years, even though things aren’t going well between Ryan and Maci Bookout, his ex-baby. Ryan and Maci are parents to one son, Bentley.

Maci and Ryan’s relationship is in the wrong place, as Teen Mom fans know. Maci revealed that Bentley doesn’t want to be with Ryan and the Edwards families. You may remember that Bentley wanted Ryan and his family to attend therapy. It didn’t go according to plan.

Mackenzie Edwards Claims She and Ryan Have Grown So Much

So Ryan and Bentley are not spending much time, if any, together at this time. Maci claims that she isn’t forcing the couple to be together. Maci Bookout faces backlash from her fans after she was accused of posting clickbait to make a buck.





Some Teen Mom fans claim that this has to give Mackenzie some satisfaction somewhere along the line. Mac claims that she tried to repair the relationship with Maci Bookout but is constantly shut down. She is also tired of blaming Ryan and Bentley’s issues and being made out to be the bad guy.

Mac and Ryan are very happy together, despite all the sadness around Bentley and Ryan. Mackenzie and Ryan have two children, Stella, two, and Jagger, 2.

Ryan Edwards, per Central Recorder, claims he has overcome his drug addiction and owes a lot to his wife Mackenzie for his success.

“My relationship with her is excellent; we’ve been married almost five years now, states Ryan.

Mackenzie added: “We are in a happy place at the moment. Nobody is saying that we haven’t made mistakes because we have. But I’m not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame over the past five years. People can say that it’s embarrassing and that I have no dignity and that I’m a horrible person; they can say everything they want to say, that’s fine.

The Ball Is In Maci Bookout’s Court





“I will always stand beside that because you can always turn your mess into a message. Sometimes you make the right decisions, and sometimes you don’t. You can’t change the past; you can only move forward.”

According to Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards, they are content with life now. They are working together towards a better, brighter future. What does this all mean for Bentley? Ryan and Mac both claim that they want Bentley in the lives of their children. All of it will come down to Maci Bookout and Ryan sitting down to work through their differences. They can only do their best to live their lives until that day.

Have you convinced Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards finally found a place they love?