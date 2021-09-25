HGV driver crisis 10,000 workers in to fix! Petrol Crisis

Many drivers are stocking up

Hoards of drivers have been making late-night and early morning trips to stock up for fear the country’s fuel supply could completely run out due to a lack of HGV delivery drivers.

At 11:59 last night, a man went to the ASDA Eastleigh forecourt, Hampshire. He was met by 20 cars who were waiting to get in.

Another motorist was waiting in Hunstanton to open his local garage, which is located in Norfolk.

Customers at a BP petrol station, Billericay in Essex were subject to major delays. More than 30 vehicles sat at the ASDA station, Brighton Marina, East Sussex.