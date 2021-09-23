Tory Lanez is going to prison?

TORY Lanez is known professionally as a Canadian rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer.

The 29-year old has been in the news for the wrong reasons. He is due to appear in court on September 23rd 2021 regarding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

2 Tory Lanez is scheduled to appear in court on September 23, 2021 in relation to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020 Credit: Getty

Is Tory Lanez going to jail?

Lanez is due to appear in court September 23. Many people are curious if Lanez is heading to jail.

Megan placed a restraining or Megan after Lanez performed at the Rolling Loud music festival.

On September 21, Lanez started trending on Twitter after he seemed to wipe all his social media accounts and tweeted, “It’s been real.”

He is currently out on a $250,000 bond.

Lanez could face up to 22 years imprisonment if convicted on the assault charge. However, it is not known what a judge will decide tomorrow.

Tory Lanez in a hit and ran?

Lanez has more legal issues than just worrying about jail time. A lawsuit was filed against Lanez on September 22, 2021.

Barry Fine, the Plaintiff, claims that he was disfigured in a hit-and run incident that involved a car believed to be owned by the rapper.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Fine claims he was part of a “chain reaction rear-end collision” that occurred after an unknown driver in Lanez’s 2016 Range Rover “[struck] one vehicle propelling that vehicle into [his] vehicle.”

Fine claims that the crash caused him to sustain serious injuries and property damage, including: disfigurement, physical and mental pain and suffering, medical expenses, loss of earning capacity, a permanent injury, significant scarring, and out-of-pocket expenses.

He is seeking more than $30,000 in damages and is asking for the rapper and his insurance company to pay the difference between his car’s value before the accident and its value after the repairs.

Lanez has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

2 Lanez is also the subject of a lawsuit involving a hit and run accident Credit: Broward Sheriff’s Office

What have people said about Tory Lanez’s potential jail sentence?

Many of Lanez’s fans took to Twitter to voice their disapproval and many quickly jumped to Megan’s defense.

One fan said: “I don’t feel back for Tory lanez he was too smug about shooting a black woman for no reason if you ask me,” while another added, “It’s funny to me how @torylanez might be going to jail for VOP for performing at Rolling Loud because Meg was there and not the gun situation with Meg.”

Another user said: “I hope Tory lanez is in jail for the rest of his life I hope he never sees the sun again and this is coming from someone who thinks the prison system should be abolished.”