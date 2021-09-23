Janey Peterson is Scott Peterson’s brother-in-law.

SCOTT Peterson was convicted of murdering his wife Laci, who was pregnant with their unborn son, in 2004.

Prosecutors stated Peterson killed his wife on Christmas Eve 2002 by suffocating Laci then dumping her body in the San Francisco Bay.

2 Scott Peterson was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Luci, on Christmas Eve 2002 Credit: AP:Associated Press

Who is Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law Janey?

Janey, 53 years old, is Peterson’s sister-in law, and the wife of his older brother Joe.

The 53-year-old was once employed at the Peterson family crate-building business.

However, she now studies law at the California Western School of Law in San Diego.

Janey concluded over the years that her brother in law is innocent and that authorities are to be blamed for Laci’s conviction.

Janey claims police disregarded most of the leads into Laci’s murder, including a burglary that transpired across the street from their home on that fateful 2002 day.

The sister-in-law has created a “war room” of evidence and has talked to witnesses who saw Laci alive after authorities say she was killed.

“The justice system has failed here, and a lot of aspects have failed,” she told CBS 13.

“It started with the Modesto Police Department. And it started with the fact that they didn’t follow up on evidence that showed Laci was alive the morning of December 24,” Janey also added.

After having spent time reviewing all of the evidence, clues, and facts, she concluded that there was no sequence of events that could prove that Peterson killed his spouse.

Instead, Janey believes that her sister-in-law’s murder was related to the burglary.

Today’s interview with Jancy: What did Jancy have to say?

Peterson, 48 years old, will be back in court on August 25, in the hope of a new trial for the alleged misconduct of his jurors.

Janey spoke with Today about new evidence she believes will win him a new trial and eventually free him.

Peterson’s trial featured a neighbor as a witness who claimed to have seen the couple’s golden retriever in their yard at 10.15am on December Eve 2002.

Janey stated that the mailman arrived at 10.30am and said that the dog was not there. This testimony was never made in court.

This is evidence Laci was walking the dog after Peterson left.

“There’s evidence that was completely ignored that shows Laci was alive after he left for the day,” Janey stated.

Janey believes that Laci was in a fight with two men who robbed the house across the street. This is why she disappeared.

The court rejected this theory during Peterson’s trial.

The police investigation cleared the robbers of any involvement in the case.

2 Janey Peterson, Scott’s sister-in-law, believes Scott is innocent and that authorities are to blame for his conviction Credit: Getty

Despite being cleared by police, Janey believes they killed Laci and framed Peterson by disposing of her body 90 miles away in an area where Peterson happened to be fishing at the time.

“If you have an opportunity to get away with murder, you’re going to do it,” Janey added.

“We don’t have justice. This crime is not solved,” She continued.

Peterson, who was convicted in 2004 for the murder of his wife and pregnant woman, is currently serving a sentence of life.

Peterson’s 2005 death sentence was vacated by the California Supreme Court on August 23. However, prosecutors could try to impose the same sentence in this high-profile case.

It was announced on Wednesday, September 22 that Peterson would be re-sentenced in the case in November, according to NBC Bay Area.

Judge Anne Christine Massullo said that the case did not involve the death penalty.