BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker sleeps on floor after Strictly rehearsals leave him ‘broken’

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has said that rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing have ‘broken’ him.

The 44 year-old has struggled with balancing his show’s early starts with intense Strictly training. He has also been posting his brutal regime to social media.

Yesterday Dan shared a snap of himself on Instagram, sprawled across the floor in the rehearsal room, as he confessed he had fallen asleep from exhaustion, reports the Express.

The picture shows the TV personality lying on the hard wood floor.

Referring to his pro partner, Dan wrote in the caption: “She actually broke me yesterday.

“I got down there to stretch and I was long gone.

She labelled the hilarious moment when he slumped to the ground during training as “the sweetest thing”.

The pro commented: “Partner. That was the sweetest thing, I was still talking to you, but you were gone.

“Grateful to have you as my partner! #TeamWalkova.”

Fans of the news and football presenter took to the comments section to tease Dan further, mainly critiquing his outfit.

One commented: “Loving the shorts/socks/dancing shoes combo! Think it’ll catch on? Good look!”

“He looks shattered,” added a third.

Dan and Nadiya also posted a video to their Instagram story. In it, Dan appeared much more awake.

The pair seemed to be getting along swimmingly, joking about “stretchy boss”, a name the pro has given Dan to encourage proper dancing form in training.

