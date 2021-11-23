The Diseases You Forgot About After Vaccines

You are likely to have had rotavirus when you were an infant or young child, if you’re old enough for this. According to the Immunization Action Coalition, “virtually everyone in the world is infected by rotavirus disease by age five years.”This is changing however because of 2 rotavirus shots that were created in 2006 and 2008. They are now part the standard schedule of childhood immunizations.

Rotavirus infections can cause severe symptoms such as fever, vomiting and diarrhea. They usually last between 3 and 7 days. This triple threat can lead to dehydration in infants, who are the most vulnerable age group. Prior to the development of a vaccine, rotavirus caused 200,000 emergency room visits, 55,000–70,000 hospitalizations, and 20–60 deaths annually in the United States. The vaccines can be administered orally in a 2-dose or 4-monthly regimen, or in a 3-dose regimen at 2, 4, or 6 months, depending on which vaccine. They prevent 74–87% of all rotavirus infections, and 85–98% of serious cases. Both vaccines are currently considered safe. In rare cases, however, the intussusception caused by a 1998 rotavirus vaccination was quickly withdrawn in 1999.