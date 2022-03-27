Top Underrated States to See, from someone who’s been to all 50

New Jersey should not be overlooked when it comes to East Coast destinations.





Actually, I’m from New Jersey.



Katherine A. Parker-Magyar







You are a native of New JerseyI’m biased. Even though I’m a New York City resident, I’m well-versed in the less flattering views.

That said, there’s so much more to New Jersey than one would think — it’s called the Garden State for a reason.

Morristown and its Colonial-style homes are worth seeing. These are also nationally recognized spots such as Jockey Hollow and the Great Swamp.

The Jersey Shore is diverse and has something for everyone. There are the Victorian mansions in Cape May, Asbury Park, Seaside Heights, Americana, Asbury Park, nightlife in Avalon, Long Beach Island’s vehicle-free paradise, Sandy Hook, and many other attractions.

Greenwich Village is known as the hangout of the Beat Poets. But if you head down to Paterson you can visit the former haunts Allen Ginsberg and Walt Whitman. You can also see the Far Hills Race MeetingThis horse race is held annually in the autumn.

New Jersey is also the birthplace of stars like Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, Bon Jovi, and, of course, Springsteen — seeing his concert at the Meadowlands Sports Complex, now the MetLife, is a must.