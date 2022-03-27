The 2022 Best Medicine to Treat COVID Symptoms

You can use it to relieve your body of any symptoms such as nasal congestion, cough or body aches









Vicks







Dayquil

Assistance with: Congestion, cough, body aches, sore throat

“It is completely reasonable to try over-the-counter cough and cold medicines to help manage symptoms,”Dr. Pasha agreed. Dayquil can be used to treat multiple symptoms of the flu, cold and virus.

Dr. Pasha explained that decongestants are helpful for runny or stuffed-up sinuses. Dayquil can also temporarily relieve sore throats, coughs and other symptoms like body aches, headaches, or sore throats.

Dayquil appears to be able to reduce the unpleasant taste and odor associated with the drug.



Common cold



Congestion is the most common cause of flu and foot problems. Dr. Ashley Lee, DPM is a foot and ankle surgeon who has been involved in lab operations for a while. Testing center for COVID-19Insider reported from Chicago

However, it probably won’t have that effect with COVID-19, since some of that lack of taste in smell, in that case, is neurological, say both Dr. Lee and our medical reviewer, Dr. Jason R. McKnight, MD, a family medicine physician and clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Dr. Pasha stated that there are certain people who should not take Dayquil. These include those with no congestion, aches or fever. You should not take Dayquil if you have other complications or conditions such as a heart condition.



High blood pressure



He said that pseudoephedrine, and phenylephrine are two ingredients that can increase blood pressure.

“It’s important for those who have hypertension to discuss the risk-benefit of these medications with their doctors and consider monitoring their blood pressures while taking them.”