After Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Ends, Fellow Nickelodeon Alum Josh Peck Shares Thoughts

In 2013, Amanda Bynes, an ex-mainstay on Nickelodeon, was placed in a conservatorship after some erratic behavior. She also had a public arrest. Nearly nine years later, on the heels of Britney Spears’ conservatorship getting dismantled, Bynes expressed that she wanted to end her own legal arrangement. With the support of her family, semi-retired actress began preparing for a better future. She even initiated the removal of her famous face tattoo. It wasn’t all for naught either, because a judge has since officially ruled to end the conservatorship in question. Nick alum Josh Peck commented on the news.

Josh Peck Reflects on His Relationship with Amanda Bynes

They go back a long way. Amanda Bynes, who started her career on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show for kids All That, teamed up with Josh Peck after he bagged a series regular spot on Bynes’ namesake, Amanda ShowNick also broadcast the show. Evidently, their relationship has continued to this day. After Bynes’ conservatorship finally got the can recently, Peck shared to Insider,

My thoughts are that Amanda has remained close friends with me over the years. We see each other from time to time and I am a huge fan of hers. I want her to be happy in whatever she does. If that means she can act again in the business, that’s great. I am not only a fan of her as a performer but also as a person. … She is someone I have always loved and cared for.

Amanda Bynes Future Remains Uncertain

In the wake of the conservatorship’s dissolution, Amanda Bynes sent a message to her fans, expressing appreciation for their love and support amidst the legal situation. Her next venture as an independent person will be a fragrance company. However, with or without her former co-star’s support on the matter, it isn’t clear as of yet if Bynes will jump back into the acting pool again so soon. Technically, Bynes has been on hiatus from 2010 to 2010, when she had her last major film role. It’s easy to do.

If Britney Spears’ journey is any indication, it very well could be that the Nickelodeon icon doesn’t return entirely to the public eye. Spears claimed she was retiring from performing after her conservatorship ended, something she had once compared to sex trading. It would be sad to see the same thing happen for the What a Girl Really Wants star’s loyal fanbase, it’s not likely that anyone would actually blame her for such a decision.

It’s interesting that Josh Peck continues to have a “real affection”Amanda Bynes was not pleased with the revelations he made on the BFFs podcast that he and Drake Bell aren’t friends at all. Evidently, after Drake & Josh ended in 2007, they didn’t keep in touch, which culminated in Peck calling his former co-star “delusional”For his anger at a lost invite to his wedding. I guess, it’s not so much about the quantity of shared screen-time as it is the quality of it that makes a genuine off-screen friendship?

