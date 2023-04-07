Tom Holland’s brother Harry makes Mandalorian cameo appearance

The Mandalorian episode 6 had several surprising cameos. However, one fans may not have noticed was Harry Holland. He is the brother of Spider-Man’s star Tom.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6*

Season 3 of The Mandalorian has certainly been a wild ride, from pirates attacking Nevarro and the appearance of a Mythasaur to an entire episode being dedicated to Omid Abtahi’s Dr Penn Pershing.

Star Wars fans were not prepared for Episode 6, as The Mandalorian featured some unexpected guest stars. One of them was Harry Holland.

Episode 6 includes a number of celebrity guest stars

The Mandalorian has introduced many new characters since the beginning of its latest episode on Disney+.

After a brief cold open that featured a pair of star-crossed alien lovers, the episode took place on the opulent world of Plazir-15 as Mando and Bo-Katan hoped to recruit the Mandalorian warriors, Bo-Katan’s old crew, who had been hired to protect the planet.

Before they could speak with the Mandalorians, however, Din and Bo-Katan were summoned by Plazir’s royal couple, The Duchess, played by Lizzo, and Captain Bombardier, a former Imperial who was played by none other than Jack Black.

On top of that, episode 6 also featured an appearance from Back To The Future’s Christopher Lloyd as he appeared as Plazir’s head of security, Commissioner Helgait.

Tom Holland’s brother Harry was one of them

There were many surprise cameos throughout this episode, and one of them was from Harry Holland (the younger brother to Spider-Man’s star Tom Holland).

Episode 6 featured Harry as the Mon Calamari Nobleman, who was seen absconding with his Quarren lover.

While fans may not have been able to put a name to a face, with Holland only providing the voice of the fish-like alien, Harry’s signature British accent proved to be a huge giveaway about his cameo.

Harry suggested that Harry could have been involved in The Mandalorian’s secretive appearance. He tweeted a picture of Admiral Ackbar (a member the same species) and a link to Harry.

Harry Holland’s burgeoning acting career

While Tom Holland may have earned himself a number of starring roles in the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man films and Uncharted, his younger brother Harry has only appeared in several smaller roles to date.

Most recently, he played a Shaker Kid in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Apple TV+’s Cherry while he also cameoed as a Bus Passenger in the festive film, Last Christmas.

Harry was also the Prince Harry role in Diana 2013, a 2013 movie.

Harry was the Mon Calamari Nobleman’s voice actor, but he didn’t actually wear the suit as part of the stunt crew.

In this instance, the performance artist was David St Pierre, a stunt performer who has worked on the likes of 9-1-1, Shameless, Agents Of SHIELD, Better Call Saul, Criminal Minds, Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, and 2001’s Planet Of The Apes.

Season 3: The Mandalorian Available to stream right now After launching on Wednesday March 1st 2023, Disney+ will be available on Disney+

Another news: KonoSuba spinoff date and time confirmed for Megumin anime