Suga becomes NBA ambassador, and NBA fans rejoice full circle moment

BTS Suga is living his ‘full circle moment’ as the rapper becomes NBA’s latest ambassador. As an ambassador, Suga will be attending NBA games and fans can expect some exciting collaboration in Agust D’s tour as well.

Suga attended two major NBA games in the last year, including one between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. He also met Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors’ player in October 2022 at NBA Japan.

Suga becomes NBA’s global ambassador

Suga has gone from being an avid basketball fan to becoming the NBA’s global ambassador! In the official video, the 30-year-old BTS rapper says, “It is personally a great honor as I have loved basketball since I was young. Stay tuned for more to come with the NBA.”

Mark Tatum, NBA Deputy Commissioner, and Chief Operating Officer added: “We’re thrilled to join forces with SUGA – a superstar musician, fashion icon, and passionate NBA fan.”

As per the NBA’s official Press Release, Suga will participate in several league initiatives including attending NBA games and events in the U.S. and Asia and joining the league’s promotional activities.

Agust D will join NBA on his solo tour.

BTS ARMY celebrates Yoongi’s ‘full circle moment’

BTSARMY looks at the reasons Yoongi named his stage name Suga after his position in the NBA Shooting Guard.

Suga has also reminisced about his love for Basketball saying, “Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador.”

Celebrating this full circle moment, a fan wrote on Twitter: “Imagine telling slam dunk manga fan shooting guard Yoongi in high school that one day he would become an NBA global ambassador under a globally renowned alias “Suga” he created from shooting guard… it’s coming full circle.”

Suga’s solo debut D Day coming soon

Suga’s solo album D Day will be released on April 21 at 12 am ET/1 pm KST worldwide. Prior to that, fans will be getting another Suga x IU collaboration on April 7 as ‘Eight’ crooners will be releasing their second song together, People Pt. 2.

