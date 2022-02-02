Tom Brady will have some famous neighbors at the reported retirement mansion

By Tom O'Brien
In
The following is an extract from the Daily Mail, Tom Brady plans on spending his retirement in Miami — in a luxuriously high-end neighborhood. Apparently, both he and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly paid $17 million for a plot of land near none other than Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the exclusive Indian Creek island, which is better known to locals as the Billionaire’s Bunker. Brady and Ivanka might find this awkward, considering her father, ex-President Donald Trump, wanted them to get together. 

Interview with PlayboyIn 2004, Donald stated openly that Brady was his ideal son-in law. “I think Tom’s a great guy, and I think he and Ivanka would make a great combination,”He spoke to the publication. Later, he was asked about the matter. “The Howard Stern Show,”Brady clearly appeared uncomfortable when he said the following (per Daily Beast), “That was a long time ago in my life… No, there was never that, where we ever dated or anything like that.”

Since Donald himself lives at Mar-a-Lago — not too far from Indian Creek — we’re sure he’s glad that Tom is in the neighborhood, considering his high opinion of him.

