How a woman with Gephyrophobia drove over some of the most terrifying bridges in America

Torri Forbes has acute gephyrophobia. This is an extreme fear of bridges which causes severe anxiety and panic attacks.

Forbes claims that a bridge falling under her is her worst nightmare, just like what happened in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last week.

Forbes was accompanied by Inside Edition as she crossed Delaware Memorial Bridge. It is a suspension bridge with two spans and four lanes.

“I’m scared to death about what I’m about to do,”She said.

The Delaware River Bridge is 2 miles long and stands at 174 feet. Notorious for its high winds, the bridge can be truly terrifying for any motorist to drive across, but that’s especially true for someone like Forbes.

Forbes and others needing assistance crossing the Delaware River or Bay Authority Police Department offer a police escort.

“We have a marked car that’s in front and then we have a vehicle behind and then we essentially allow them to drive, but we escort them across and make sure it is safe,”Inside Edition: Christopher Field, Lt.

Inside Edition met Forbes and discovered that she was struggling with severe anxiety.

“Oh my God! I hate this so bad. This is horrible,”She cried.

Forbes crossed the bridge after several minutes and was able again to breathe. Forbes was able to breathe again just one day later at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Maryland.

“I don’t know if i can do this,”She said.

It measures 4.3 miles in length and stands at 200 feet above sea level. It is feared for its low guard rails, narrow lanes and other features.

“Oh my God, it’s huge!”When she saw the bridge, she exclaimed.

She began to hyperventilate and ask where she could pull off as she was halfway across. There was no police escort at the crossing so she made it on her own.

Finally, she spoke from the other side. “I can’t believe I just drove over that bridge. It’s huge!”

Forbes is not yet able to conquer her fear but she has faced it and is now drawing the line. “I’m not going back across that bridge ever!”She said.