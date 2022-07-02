Todd Chrisley Breaks the Silence on Lindsie Testingify at Fraud Trial

Todd and Julie Chrisley seem like to have found some silver lining in the midst of their legal troubles. Todd and Julie Chrisley discussed Lindsie’s decision for Lindsie to testify in his favor. He assured their fans that it was all love, despite everything that had happened with their families. “At the end of the day she is our child and I love her, and it’s something we still have to work through,”The reality star admits (via Us Weekly) during an episode of his podcast, “Chrisley Confessions.”

Todd spoke out about how it was comforting to see Lindsie end their fight during the trial. “Because I am sitting in my feelings like she is sitting in hers,”He said. “But she put her pride to the side and went on the stand and said, ‘I was wrong by listening to the information I listened to.'”

Lindsie has expressed an interest in reconciling her father, as she revealed in a June 23 episode “Coffee Convos,” her podcast with “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry. “I will also go on record today and say that I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother,” Lindsie Before you add that she “will continue to stand with them through the good, the bad and the ugly.”Unfortunately, Todd, Julie and their families may face the worst. DeadlineAccording to reports, they could face up 30 years imprisonment at their October sentencing hearing.