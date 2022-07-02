Johnny Depp is going to have to pay some legal fees after another court ruling was made

Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard is over, with the verdict largely favoring the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. But, one month after the trial ended, both actors are still feeling the effects. Due to a recent court decision, Depp will have to pay legal fees. Depp and his legal team have gathered evidence from his former spouse while in court.

Before a verdict could be reached, Johnny Depp was reimbursed by the American Civil Liberties Union After being involved in this case. According to legal documents, the entity declared that it sought compensation. “considerable expense spent responding to onerous subpoenas served by Mr. Depp from an underlying action in which neither the ACLU nor any of its employees are parties.” The organization’s lawyer (via Newsweek ) also asserted that the star requested thousands of documents over the course of six years, which would be used during the trial. The group concluded that $86,000 would suffice to cover the cost of its services.

The ACLU was awarded $38,000 by the actor, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court Justice. The final amount is less than half what the group requested in reimbursement. However, the organization appears happy. A spokesperson for the organization expressed satisfaction that the matter was being dealt with in a statement shared by Newsweek.

We are happy that the Court acknowledged that the ACLU had complied with Mr. Depp’s requests, even though it was a costly decision.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Jessica Meyers, was displeased with the initial sum that was requested, calling it “exorbitant and unreasonable.”She also mentioned that the org “were responsible for drafting and placing the op-ed that the Virginia jury just found to be defamatory to Mr. Depp.”Assistance with the Aquaman star’s 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post During the defamation trial, it was also acknowledged.

Per the jury’s verdict The Oscar nominee would be given $15 million. $10 million was for compensatory damages and $5 million for punitive damage. As part of her $100 million countersuit, Amber Heard also received $2 million. Heard now owes $8.35 million to her ex-husband. The actress’ lawyers have since said that she’s unable to pay the sum Although some may not have noticed, When she flew in a private plane After that declaration was made. Heard could have to pay more money than she owes for the case.

Both Johnny Depp, and Amber Heard, are currently in other legal situations. Depp is close to returning to court to face an assault-related case relating to his 2018 movie. City of Lies. ( In this case, the lawyer for the plaintiff has spoken out and doesn’t seem fazed by Depp’s victory in the defamation trial.) Meanwhile, Heard is being investigated for perjury Australia. More specifically, authorities are looking into whether she lied about how she brought her and Depp’s Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the country in 2015.

Many people will be watching both legal developments closely. Similar thoughts can be made about the way the two will attempt to pay the money owed as a result their legal battle.