Your cycle is becoming more powerful every day. You can control what you eat and when, as well as asking for a raise.

Periods can be difficult to handle and you may experience various symptoms throughout your cycle.

Unfortunately, Aunt Flo can strike and we don’t have the tools to help her.

1 Experts suggest that you could get promoted by taking control over your menstrual cycle. Credit: Getty

However, experts believe that there are certain parts of your life that could be very beneficial.

The average woman gets her period once every 28 days. However, everyone is unique.

Day one of your period is the first day of bleeding. This could last anywhere from three to eight days with an average of five.

Speaking to Central Recorder registered nutritionist Le’Nise Brothers said understanding your cravings around your cycle could be useful.

BEFORE YOUR PERIOD

The author of ‘You Can Have a Better Period’ said: “We typically experience cravings right before and during our periods and these are a sign from your body that it needs something, perhaps more of a certain vitamin, mineral or macronutrient or even more sleep and less stress.”

Le’Nise explained that imbalanced blood sugar and high stress levels could be the reason we crave sweets before and after our period.

“Adding in foods with potassium like fresh cherries, potatoes, sunflower seeds, and eggs are a fantastic way to help balance blood sugar levels and reduce sweet cravings.’’

DAY ONE

Le'Nise added that you might be missing some nutrients if your body is craving chocolate.

“Magnesium, the calming minerals that help improve our mood and balance our blood sugar levels.

“Fresh cherries, pumpkin seeds and dark leafy greens are great ways to get more magnesium into your meals, which is important throughout your whole menstrual cycle (day 1 of our period through to the day before our next period starts).’’

Experts believe this is the follicular stage, when your ovaries prepare for the release of eggs.

This time could be a good time to feel positive and more confident, according to Japanese researchers.

Gabrielle Lichterman, author of 28 Days: What Your Cycle Reveals About Your Moods, Health & Potential said at this point, your hormones make you perceive time as passing slower – making you think you have more time that you actually do.

DAY TWO

This is the time when you are most likely to experience bleeding. You should eat seafood, which is high in omega-3 and can relieve your pain.

DAY THREE

Your brain may be struggling during the first half your cycle.

Experts suggest that this may be due to low levels of oestrogen’s effects on the brain.

DAY FOUR

Gabrielle mentioned that this time is bad for your bank accounts and that it can trigger happiness in your brain when you buy something.

“You’re also more focused on making yourself look and feel good, so impulse purchases of non-necessities that elevate your status are likely,”She spoke to the Mail.

DAY FIVE

Your menstrual period lasts from day 1 to day 7, so you’ll be near the end by day 5.

Dr Sumi Sori, who recently teamed with SimbaAccording to them, it is during this time that you should change your sleeping position.

You are more likely to reduce blood flow if you sleep on one side.

Instead of your back.

“Sleeping on your side with a pillow between your thighs can alleviate

some of the cramping, or if you have backache, sleep on your back with a pillow tucked under your knees.”

She suggested that you sleep with the window open, or switching to a lighter duvet to keep cool.

She suggested that you sleep with the window open, or switching to a lighter duvet to keep cool.

Day 7-12

You may need more protein in the middle of your cycle.

Dr Shree Datta INTIMINAThe in-house healthcare advisor for’s said that: “When it is about our diet, some studies have shown that total protein intake increases during the second half cycle along with an increased appetite and cravings to sweet or salty flavor.

This is partly due to hormones that we release during the second half our menstrual cycles.

“It’s worth remembering that sustained periods of dieting may affect hormone release and can therefore affect your period duration and frequency – as can several other factors, such as stress and a hectic lifestyle.”

DAY 12

Le’Nise stated that this is the ovulatory stage, also known as your ‘inner Summer’.

This is the time when we will feel our best selves, so you’ll feel more confident.

This is a great opportunity to ask for a raise or try something new in your bed room.

She explained that “The progesterone peak and the second, lower peak of oestrogen contribute to a feeling of being capable of handling any challenge life may throw at us.”

“We’re completely on point. We look great and our communication and creative skills are at the peak and libido is sky rocketing’.”

DAY 14

This is part of the ovulation period, which generally begins on day 14.

Dr Sumi stated that this could be a great opportunity to schedule your appraisal in person at work.

“Ovulation is a great time to receive constructive feedback as you will be more inclined to listen and take thoughts on board. “

Dr Sumi suggested that this is a great time to get back together with your partner.

She recommended that you use a lighter duvet/pyjamas during this time as your body temperature increases.

DAY 15

This is the point when your ovulation phase is over and you enter the luteal stage.

Dr Sumi stated that you’ll notice a change in your mood now.

“Progesterone is naturally calming and relaxing and a soothing hormone. When our progesterone is low we can feel quite irritable and anxious,”Explained by Dr Sumi.

“With fluctuating hormone levels, you may experience night sweats or find that your sleep is fragmented or broken.”

“You may feel that it is harder to get to and stay asleep – or have restless days leading up to your period.”

Day 20-23

Women may feel tired during the mid-luteal stage. This is due to the fact that progesterone levels are at their highest.

Progesterone can make you tired.

Gynaecologist Dr Nithya RajaveluWorking with supplement brands FourfiveIt is important to avoid intense training during this period.

Stick to gentle strength training exercises such as pilates or swimming at a moderate intensity.

Day 24-28

This stage is also known as the premenstrual phase and it causes an increase in metabolism, which leads to a craving for carbs.

Dr Ratnevanu advised that this is the time to ensure your food meets your exercise.

Dr Ratnevanu explained the following: “Particularly in the premenstrual phase you do need to match your calorie and carb intake with what you’re doing, otherwise you’re going to feel really depleted and it will really take it out of you.”

Dr Shree said that you may experience pain in the days before your next period.

“Knowing the impact your menstrual cycle can have will help you consider what foods suit you best in the first and second half of the cycle, when to undertake strenuous exercise and how your moods may be affected depending on where you are in your menstrual cycle,”She continued.

Dr Shree stated that every woman’s menstrual cycle is different and it can be difficult to predict what will happen on a particular day.

“Remember that no single factor can influence your menstrual cycle, mood, appetite, or exercise performance. This is why it’s important to keep track of your sleep, diet, and fitness throughout your period.

You should also note key stress factors such as deadlines at work, exams, moving houses, etc. These can have a negative impact on your periods, sleep, and exercise performance.

“Tracking your cycle can allow you to recognise specific patterns at specific times of your cycle which are individual to you.”