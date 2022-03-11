To All The Boys’ Lana Condor is Joining John Cena For The Upcoming Looney Tunes Movie

The Looney Tunes were back in action last summer. Space Jam: A New Legacy LeBron James will be leading a mixed response . Warner Bros is currently getting ready to move the spotlight to Wile E. Coyote for a live-action/animation hybrid film called Coyote and AcmeJohn Cena is the star, with some additional talent just signing on.

The following are some examples the conclusion of Netflix’s All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy Lana Condor, Lana’s role in the Inheritance Projects, has identified another highly-profile project last year Coyote and Acme. The actress, who is 24 years old, stars on Netflix. To All The Boys film series is all set to join the upcoming movie, although we don’t know which character she’ll play.

In the Deadline report naming Lana Condor as a star in Coyote and AcmeIt was also announced Saturday Night LiveVeteran Will Forte has been cast. Forte will play Wile E. Coyote’s lawyer against his “intimidating former boss”Cena plays the role of. The movie will show the Looney Tune, a popular billboard lawyer, sueing ACME. The cartoon’s viewers know that Wile E.Coyote is constantly being disappointed by the products of the conglomerate while trying to down the Road Runner.

Coyote and AcmeIt is based upon the New Yorker humor piece of the same title by Ian Frazier. It’s quite the random and original idea for Warner Bros to take on in concern to its Looney Tunes legacy. Are we to believe we’re getting a Looney Tunes courtroom comedy? The compilation of PeacemakerStar John Cena, Will Forte, and Lana Condor have put together a remarkable project.

The idea first went into development back in 2010 , which was then revived by 2014 Steve Carell aboard as star Before In 2018 it was announced again . The project has seemingly fallen through multiple times and seen many different eyes on it, but nowadays Dave Green is set to direct the movie after previously helming 2014’s Echo from Earth and 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows.

Coyote and AcmeJames Gunn is the producer. He is known for making the iconic “The Hangover” Guardians of the GalaxyFilms and his recent visit to DC. The Suicide SquadAnd Peacemaker. That might explain John Cena’s involvement, as he worked closely with Gunn on the spinoff series PeacemakerYou can also watch it with an HBO Max subscription .

It’ll especially be great to see Lana Condor take on another big project following her romantic comedy franchise. She was in X-Men: ApocalypseAnd Alita: Battle AngelDespite being large-budget projects, they were not always a big hit. Coyote and Acme has a release date set for July 21, 2023, so it looks like this time it’s for real: Wile E. Coyote is taking ACME to court.