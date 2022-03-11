Netflix’s new Korean action film has people glued to their TV

If you want to get a sense of Netflix’s growth trajectory, one easy way you can do that is to simply look at where it’s spending money. A new movie that’s just debuted on the streamer — The Pirates and The Last Royal Treasure — is but the latest evidence of Netflix’s growing investment in Korean language content. The streaming giant spent half of a billion dollars for this content in 2021. This resulted in some the most memorable content Netflix has ever provided.

We’re talking shows like Vincenzo, My NameAnd Hellbound. You might also hear of some drama. Squid Game. And as we wrap up the first quarter of 2022, there’s no indication Netflix plans to slow down its spending in this area anytime soon.

The Pirates and The Last Royal Treasure

This latest feature film addition to tell you about that’s just been added to Netflix’s Korean-language library is a 2-hour swashbuckler, of a sort that feels a bit unusual for the streamer. Most of the Korean historical dramas that I’ve seen, at least, on Netflix are set on land. They tend to be about mythical creatures and dynasties. Or they’re more modern adventures, perhaps involving guns and drugs. Or maybe even just romantic stories, like Netflix’s new Love & LeashesKorean film.

As for Netflix’s summary of this new pirate-focused movie, here’s what the service gives us. “A gutsy crew of Joseon pirates and bandits battle stormy waters, puzzling clues, and militant rivals in search of gold lost at sea.”

The film is receiving a positive response so far. This is an interesting fact given the number of K-dramas streaming on Netflix.

On Rotten TomatoesFor example, The PiratesBased on many reviews, currently the audience score for this site is 71%. “I’ve been hesitant with other pirates films since most of them are epic failed versions of Pirates of the Caribbean,”One reviewer pointed out. “But this movie outdid that. It’s better than I expected it to be. It delivers the movie quite well. Adventure, action, comedy, and romance, all in one.”

Netflix’s top Korean movies

You might also like to watch more Korean movies once you’re done with this series The Pirates? Fortunately, you don’t have to do any work to sort through the countless films and shows available on the streamer to find Korean movies to watch. You just need to do it. Click this linkYou can click on this link to be taken straight to a Netflix page with only films from Korea.

Netflix receives a lot of attention because of the amazing K-dramas that it keeps releasing at an ever faster pace. The best example yet is probably still being Your Crash Landing.This show is, in my opinion better than 95 percent American television.

Nevertheless, don’t overlook some of the great Korean movies that are also available to stream on Netflix. Below, I’ll talk briefly about two of my favorites.

This comedy buddy adventure involves a North Korean soldier, and an official from South Korea. They will have to work together to stop war breaking out across the peninsula. This includes stopping North Korean generals from assassinating the leader, and pulling off a coup.

The action scenes are great, and the comedy helps to reduce tension. One memorable moment is when the South Korean official plays K-pop in his car to the North Korean soldier. He is clearly puzzled why anyone would want that. “noise.”

This one is a fun, space adventure romp. It feels almost like an attempt at Korean-style Korean. Star Wars.

From Netflix’s summary: “Set in 2092, spaceship Victory is one of the many that live off salvaging space debris. Spaceship Victory is manned by a brilliant space pilot Taeho (Song Joong–ki), a mysterious ex–space pirate Captain Jang (Kim Tae­ri), a spaceship engineer Tiger Park(Jin Sun–kyu) and a reprogrammed military robotic Bubs(Yoo Hai–jin).

“After successfully snatching a crashed space shuttle in the latest debris chase, Victory’s crew find a 7-year-old girl inside. They realize that she’s the humanlike robot wanted by UTS Space Guards, and decide to demand ransom in exchange.”