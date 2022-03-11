Black Students ‘Sold’ at North Carolina School’s Mock ‘Slave Auction’

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

North Carolina mother claims her son was forced to participate in a mock slave auction that his classmates held, where Black children were included “sold”By a “slavemaster.”

On Facebook, March 4,And 5Ashley Palmer wrote that Jeremiah Palmer, her son was a student of the J.S. Waters School had not initially considered telling his parents because he was afraid of being judged. “this type of stuff”Was “the norm.”

“His friend ‘went for $350’ and another student was the Slavemaster because he ‘knew how to handle them.’ We even have a video of students harmonizing the N-word,”Palmer wrote the following in her March 4, post. She didn’t specify the race of any other children involved in this incident.

“Since when were children so blatantly racist? Why is this culture acceptable? Chatham County was made aware and is intervening but hug your babies especially the ones that are subject to racism by students and faculty,”She continued.

The J.S. Waters School is an a K-8 school for 227 studentsWhites make up 65%. It also has 34 Black student, which make up 14%.

“Thankfully Jeremiah is a strong unapologetically black young man and I’m so proud of how tactfully he has handled these repulsive situations,”Palmer wrote the following in her March 4 post.

Chatham County Schools Facebook page commented on Palmer’s March 5 post, saying that the principal of the school was looking into the matter. “very seriously.” “We want to continue to work with you, your son and all of our students to ensure we have an environment that is healthy, supportive, and kind,”It was stated in the comment.

In a Separate statement dated March 8.Anthony Jackson, Chatham County Schools’ superintendent, acknowledged that “recent incidents involving students using racially insensitive language and offensive imagery” had taken place.

“These incidents were unacceptable and do not reflect who we are as a school system or a community,”He wrote.

“No student, staff, or family should be silent when their humanity, dignity or identity are threatened, disrespected or challenged,”Jackson added.

However, Facebook post on the same dayPalmer claimed her son was being harassed and assaulted ever since she was notified by the school about the incident.

“Today at recess the ‘slavemaster’ ‘accidentally’ hit my son with a baseball 4 times upon his return to school,”She wrote.

Palmer claimed in her blog that the students involved were also part of the “slave auction”The school had suspended her for a day, but no action was taken over the offensive video. She stated that she would contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in order to discuss. “legal options.”

“It’s a shame my child isn’t safe at school. Where is the staff when this is happening? Now when my son gets fed up, will they protect him the way they have protected this other child?”She wrote.

Palmer, Chatham County Schools, as well as the J.S. Waters School did no immediate respond to Insider’s request for comment.