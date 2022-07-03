Mystery surrounding an abandoned bus discovered on a country road

A mysteriously abandoned bus was found horizontally blocking a main road.

Dashcam footage captured last Monday’s (June 27) moment when one driver spotted the abandoned vehicle on the A227, Kent.

The bus was believed to have been coming from Fairseat Lane, and got stuck as it turned.

The driver who saw the scene near Wrotham, Kent said that he was driving home on Monday night at 11pm when he noticed the bus suddenly appear out of nowhere.

“I can almost see the van to my right as I approach it. It approached me at the same moment and did a u turn as I approached.

“You can’t see from the video but behind the bus at the back is another road leading onto the road I was driving down. It is on quite a steep incline so I assume the bus came down this road, wasn’t able to stop and rolled into the road effectively marooning itself.

“Apart from the van in front, there were no other vehicles, and no dangers or warning signs. It was not obvious when it was taken out or why.

“My initial reaction was of course to just slow down and stop and then I turned around and found another way around it. Although it’s on the main road it’s very quiet at that time of night so there weren’t any other cars piling up behind.

“I didn’t call 911 and I haven’t seen any other announcements.”

A Kent Police spokesman said: “We were called to an incident involving a coach at Gravesend Road, Wrotham on Monday June 27, at 11pm.

“Officers attended the scene where no injuries were reported and the vehicle, which was causing an obstruction, was moved from the scene. Our records do not show any other vehicle was involved.”

Barney Riley reports on SWNS.

