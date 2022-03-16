Timeline of Dick Van Dyke’s and Arlene Silver’s Relationship

January 28, 2007, Silver and Van Dyke met at the 13th Annual SAG Awards. After that Van Dyke hired Silver to be his makeup artist.
Van Dyke HuffPost:That he saw Silver at the SAG AwardsShe is the one who “stopped [him] dead”In the greenroom.
He The Washington PostHe had been talking to Cate Blanchett, when Silver walked by, prompting him to introduce himself.
Silver later HuffPost:She had also seen Van Dyke’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday prior to the awards. “Mary Poppins,”Van Dyke stars in the film.
“I remember seeing Dick at the catering table with his bow tie and his big smile. Right when I sat down, he was sitting next to me. He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dic,'”Silver spoke to the publication. “The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in ‘Mary Poppins’?’ I wasn’t sure.”
According to HuffPost, Van Dyke hired Silver for some of his Hallmark movies.
They met at the SAG Awards to discuss the awards. Van Dyke was still married to his 30 year-old partner, Michelle Triola.
October 30, 2009: Michelle Triola (Van Dyke’s ex-partner) died from lung cancer.
Van Dyke HuffPost:Silver visited Triola after work every year to make sure he was well.
“I fell in love pretty hard,”Van Dyke shared his thoughts with the publication.
Silver explained to HuffPost, that they had a relationship during this time. “became something else.”
February 29, 2012: Van Dyke married Silver.
Van Dyke and Silver were wed in a private ceremony in a chapel close to Van Dyke’s Malibu home. The Hollywood Reporter reported on 2012. Silver chose to wear a pink gown from Anthropologie for the ceremony instead of a traditional wedding dress.
In a Parade Interview 2013Van Dyke called it marrying Silver “one of the smartest moves”He was the most successful person he had ever met.
Van Dyke spoke to HuffPostIn a 2013 interview, everyone thought he was “crazy”When he got married to someone “half”His age. “But she is just an absolute angel. She sings and dances so there’s a lot of that going around the house. She’s a great cook,”The actor stated.
“And the age difference hasn’t been a problem at all. Emotionally I’m about 13. She’s very, very wise for her age so I’m just having the time of my life,”He concluded.
September 8, 2012: Van Dyke and Silver held a larger, “Seafoam Circus” wedding.
Van Dyke and Silver celebrated their private wedding with a lavish extravaganza. “seafoam circus” themed. The event As detailed in the Rebel Belle Weddings blog postThat Van Dyke reposted from TwitterThe festival was nautical-themed and featured elements such as a gymnast performing in plastic bubbles in a pool, big top circus tents, and hula hooping.
Silver has shared many photos from the celebrations over the years on Instagram, including one where she Van Dyke and she swapped their facesAnd another where she hula hoops on the dancefloor.
December 2015: Van Dyke and Silver celebrated Van Dyke’s 1990th birthday at Disneyland.
The couple celebrated Van Dyke’s birthday at Disneyland in December 2015 Silver A photo was posted on Instagram of the celebration in December 2021.
According to the Orange County Register, the incident occurred at that time.Van Dyke, Silver and others walked down Main Street U.S.A. as fans sang Happy Birthday to Van Dyke. People said that there was an additional flash mob held in his honor at The Grove in Los Angeles. Here, dancers performed. “Mary Poppins”Songs in costumes that are reminiscent Van Dyke’s character Burt.
March 2, 2019, Silver posted an Instagram photo from their wedding to mark their seventh year anniversary.
“Four score and seven years ago, the Mister @official_dick_van_dyke and I took a ‘leap’ of faith and jumped into a live together filled with laughter, music, dancing, kindness, positivity and joy,”Silver wrote. “I love you so dang much, it hurts.”
June 6, 2021: Van Dyke was honored as part of Kennedy Center Honors.
Van Dyke was presented with the Kennedy Center Honors at Washington D.C. Good Housekeeping reported.
Silver posted a video later of her singing “Class”From “Chicago”Chita Rivera’s daughter Lisa is the actor, while Van Dyke appears in the background. Van Dyke and Rivera were co-stars in the original production. “Bye Bye Birdie”Broadway, 1960 The Washington Post reported.
February 14, 2022 – Silver posted a Cover of “Everybody Loves a Lover”Together with her husband, and his barbershop team.
Silver published a cover of Doris Day’s on Valentine’s Day 2022 “Everybody Loves A Lover,”Bryan Chadima, Eric Bradley and Mike Mendyke, Bryan Chadima are her husbands and Eric Bradley. Van Dyke also belongs to The Vantastix, a barbershop group. Tony Guerrero also plays the trumpet on the cover.
Silver directed the video. It shows Silver and her partner singing and dancing together.
March 6, 2022: Van Dyke stated to Closer Weekly that he did not want anyone to believe his wife was a sexy woman. “gold digger.”
In March 2022, Van Dyke Closer WeeklyHe initially was worried about Silver’s reaction to his relationship.
“I thought there would be an outcry about a gold digger marrying an old man, but no one ever took that attitude,”He told the publication.
“We share an attitude,”He spoke to Closer Weekly. “She can go with the flow. She loves to sing and dance, which we do almost every day. She’s just delightful.”