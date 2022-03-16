Timeline of Dick Van Dyke’s and Arlene Silver’s Relationship

January 28, 2007, Silver and Van Dyke met at the 13th Annual SAG Awards. After that Van Dyke hired Silver to be his makeup artist.





Arlene and Dick Van Dyke attend the 19th Annual SAG Awards on January 2013.



Van Dyke HuffPost:That he saw Silver at the SAG AwardsShe is the one who “stopped [him] dead”In the greenroom.

He The Washington PostHe had been talking to Cate Blanchett, when Silver walked by, prompting him to introduce himself.

Silver later HuffPost:She had also seen Van Dyke’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday prior to the awards. “Mary Poppins,”Van Dyke stars in the film.

“I remember seeing Dick at the catering table with his bow tie and his big smile. Right when I sat down, he was sitting next to me. He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dic,'”Silver spoke to the publication. “The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in ‘Mary Poppins’?’ I wasn’t sure.”

According to HuffPost, Van Dyke hired Silver for some of his Hallmark movies.

They met at the SAG Awards to discuss the awards. Van Dyke was still married to his 30 year-old partner, Michelle Triola.