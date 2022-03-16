Hidden Valley Ranch introduces their ‘Ranch Diamond,’ made from diamonds and ranch seasoning

They say: “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,”Particularly for those girls who love Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning.

For two months, the Hidden Valley Ranch company cooked a 2.01-carat, round brilliant-cut diamond in a lab using the famous seasoning. The diamond was baked at 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit and then under 400 tons pressure.

Geologist Dean VandenBiesen, the vice president of LifeGem, a company that creates memorial diamonds from the ashes of a person’s loved ones, created the man-made diamond.

It took five months. “The Ranch Diamond,”To bring your ideas to life.

Typically, a diamond takes millions of years to occur naturally, however, VandenBiesen’s diamond production lab is able to duplicate the process by placing carbon, the primary element of all diamonds, in conditions that recreate the forces of nature, according to the LifeGem site.

When graphite, a crystalline form pure carbon, is heated and pressured, diamonds are created in nature. In Store magazine reported.

According to the publication, ranch dressing is primarily made from buttermilk. This buttermilk contains two crucial ingredients: butter and milk.

VandenBiesen was capable of obtaining graphite by heating the seasoning at an extremely high temperature.

The company unveiled the man-made gem during National Ranch Day on Thursday.

The introduction of the diamond ring has caused quite a stir. It has attracted nearly 500 people since it was launched. eBay.com on Friday.

There were 82 bids as of Tuesday evening. The current highest bid was $13,500.

Bidding will close March 17 at 9 a.m.

The white-gold band has the initials HVR LVR (short form for HVR) engraved. “Hidden Valley Ranch Lover”Additional perk for the winner:

The money earned will be donated will go towards the non-profit, Feeding America. According to In Store, every dollar raised will provide at least 10 meals.