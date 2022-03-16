‘Stubs’ Lindsay Golder Comedy & ‘The Mick’TBS Sets Creators

EXCLUSIVE:TBS has invested in development StubsLindsay Golder wrote a half-hour comedy called ‘The Half-Hour Comedy. The MickCreators John Chernin and Dave Chernin

Written by Golder. Stubs, a small town’s former golden girl returns home 3/4ths the woman she was, and discovers that it’s much harder for her to run from her problems when she’s only got one leg.

Dave and John Chernin executive produce with 3 Arts’ Oly Obst, Nicolas Frenkel and Katie Newman.

Golder will be reunited with the Chernin brothers through this project, which she previously worked as a staff writer with.The Mick. Her most recent role was that of a writer and supervisory producer for the TBS comedy series. Chad,This program debuted as the highest-rated scripted cable show of 2021. She previously wrote on Starz’s horror-comedy Shining Vale Sharon Horgan and Jeff Astrof co-created the CW dramedy In the Dark. Golder is a Sundance Episodic Lab Fellow and has an MFA Screenwriting degree from AFI. Golder is represented in the UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, Felker Toczek and Screenwriting Associates.

Before creating The MickThe Chernin brothers created the episode, “The Chernin Brothers wrote on”, which aired for 2 seasons on Fox. It’s Sunny In Philadelphia.