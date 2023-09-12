Reddit users are in shock after reading ‘AITA’ for telling parents that I would plan to live without them.

A heartbreaking Reddit post titled “AITA for telling my parents I will plan for a life without them?” has users siding with the OP after hearing about their unfortunate circumstances.

Reddit‘s popular Am I The A******? Normally, the community is divided over the original poster’s fault. But in the case of the viral post, readers are unanimous.

The post has been removed by subreddit moderators so here’s the low-down.

‘AITA for telling my parents I will plan for a life without them’ Reddit post gives insight into ‘saddening’ family dynamics

In August, a 16-year-old male teen explained his current family circumstances, which users have dubbed as “unfair”.

OP is his parents’ second biological child, but he is the oldest sibling as his biological sister passed away before he was born. His mom is unable to carry more children after OP’s birth so his parents have resorted to fostering and later adopting children.

OP and his parents are now adopting five under-ten year old children.

The post continues explaining that OP’s parents are proactive in the younger siblings’ education and school life; they attend their talent shows and extracurricular activities, but miss all of OP’s important events.

“My dad even said the free curricula I attend don’t really do major games anyway so what’s the big deal?”

According to the poster, he is unable to participate in paid activities and school trips as the money is prioritized over his siblings’ experiences.

In May, OP “broke” and explained that he “hated them sometimes” for neglecting him.

The Reddit post adds: “There are times I have wished we could go back to them not adopting kids. I told them I felt like I got shafted by them adding to the family and that having siblings didn’t make up for everything else.”

There was a positive outcome from the confrontation as his parents promised “it would not happen again” and set aside money for OP’s upcoming international school trip.

Recently, however, his parents received a request to adopt the sister of an adopted child. They are keen since they do not want to split the siblings, but that would mean spending OP’s trip funding on the adoption instead.

His parents promised to “make it up” to OP but he is convinced that there will be no time or funds to do so.

“I told them, ‘I now know I’m not their priority if they do this and they won’t have my support and I will check out and start planning a life without them,” the post states.

OP’s parents and grandparents think he has been unfair.

Redditors encourage OP to save for his future

All comments have ruled OP as Not The A****** as they believe the parents should not have adopted more kids if they are unable to care for all siblings equally.

A comment reads: “NTA if your parents need to neglect one child to take care of the others they are not fit to be raising so many children.”

“NTA. Go on your trip, and save your money for when you make your escape to college,” a second Redditor commented.

A third reader advised: “NTA. Keep your head down and work hard. (Don’t tell anyone about my wages or how much time I spent working, if you don’t have a separate bank account, I wouldn’t let them know) And save money to help plan my escape.

Another person suggested that the parents may be prioritizing the adopted children over OP as “they feel these kids had it way worse.”

“I do not think your parents will change, but I think it’s a good idea to save up and get out as fast as possible, preferably far away from everyone,” the response reads.

The post has been removed by AITA moderators as it violates Rule 11, which prohibits posts involving “cutting contact with family members”.