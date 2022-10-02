Grey’s Anatomy Actor Scott Speedman Talks ‘Measuring Up’To McDreamy in the Eyes of the Fans

It’s been over seven years since Derek “McDreamy”Shepherd was murdered This is Grey’s AnatomyHis demise was caused by Car crash and incompetent physicians Season 11’s end. So it goes to show how strong his relationship with Meredith Grey was that going into Season 19, they are still considered by many to be the series’ flagship couple. That’s a burden that Scott Speedman has to bear, as he talked about what it’s like to play Meredith’s new beau, Nick Marsh, for an audience that is so passionately invested in Meredith’s love life.

Scott Speedman will return when Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premieres on October 6, but his role this season has been reduced to recurring, as Ellen Pompeo announced we’ll also be Meredith Grey is less visible . It appears that Nick has received a stamp-of approval from the fandom. The actor said InStyle he knows that’s not something to take for granted. Speedman stated:

I don’t really know how [Dr. Marsh]Her past romantic partners are comparable. But viewers, especially with her, they’re very protective of that character and whoever she’s linked with. I don’t think I’ve ever done anything with this much fandom. Or maybe, over the years, I just haven’t been doing shows where there’s such a link between the show and their fans and how fierce they are on social media and all that kind of stuff. So, it’s been interesting and fun.

A loyal fandom that still wants to be there MerDer were a real-life couple , perhaps filling Patrick Dempsey’s shoes was a more daunting task than Scott Speedman was ready for. (He did compare fans’ reactions to Shining , after all.) Meredith dated other men after Derek’s death, with Nathan Riggs and Andrew DeLuca likely being the most serious, but Nick might just be Meredith’s endgame Ellen Pompeo stated that she Will not Return to Grey’s Full time .

Whether or not Nick and Meredith ride off into the Minnesota sunset together remains to be seen, but that did seem like the plan Ellen Pompeo’s character hoped for at The end of Season 18 . That was before Miranda Bailey left Meredith’s job as chief of surgical, and Meredith sent Nick to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. A preview for the new season shows Miranda and Nick both returning after six months, and I can’t wait to get caught up on what’s been going on. You can see the trailer here:

Meredith had made the decision at the conclusion of last season, to accept a The Grey Center offers a full-time job in Minnesota — a decision that was not met with support from her colleagues. Nick was astonished at her rant. Only one is allowed to leave After more than a year of headlines about the same topic, the idea of pursuing other opportunities seemed a bit too real. Pompeo wants the show to come to an end .