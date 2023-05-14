TikToker says she was fired for sharing her salary on video

TikToker Lexi Larson, a TikToker from the United States says that she has lost her job in a technology company because of comments made online regarding her salary. Was this ethical or not? We know what we do.

Many ways exist to be terminated. Maybe you miss assignments or arrive late for work. Even if you were fired because of an unwanted office birthday party, it’s possible. That really did happen. It seems that it is becoming increasingly common for people to lose their jobs because they posted something online. This woman lost her job because she posted about her salary on TikTok.

The article continues after the advertisement

Lexi Larson is the creator of TikTok. She claims she lost her position after discussing salary on her social media.

We’ve all seen how social media posts can come back to haunt you later — especially if your employer is watching. Your post has to be a bit out of line to lose you your job.

Source: Getty Images

The article continues after the advertisement

When this former FedEx driver shared a TikTok in which he stated that he will not deliver any packages that show support for the Black Lives Matter Movement, Vice President Kamala Harri, or President Joe Biden, he definitely had grounds to lose his job as not only was he neglecting duties because of personal views but also he represented the company with a bad light.

We’ve also learned that TikTok creator Lexi Larson is a woman.@itslexilarsonIt doesn’t have to be rude or offensive to make your boss angry. You could be open and honest. After receiving a new job at a tech company, Lexi — whose account is rife with content about finances, the tech industry, and salary advice — was apparently fired for discussing her salary on TikTok.

The article continues after the advertisement

Source:

In a video that has since been deleted, she said, “TikTok made me lose my job.” BuzzFeed. “A couple weeks ago, I shared how I found a job in tech. It’s true, I no longer work there because they let me go. She added: “I signed a lot of things, so I am really hesitant to go into too much detail.” It’s just that my employer saw my TikToks. He didn’t like the fact that I was sharing things like my salary.

The article continues after the advertisement

Lexi went on to explain that her employer was not comfortable with her level of transparency and did not want her as part of the team. Lexi received no notice before her dismissal.

In respect for her employer, she removed the videos which led to the firing of the employee. When asked, she refused to reveal the name of the company. While Lexi did not lose her professional attitude, many people who heard her story thought that the company overreacted. “I’m so mad for you,” wrote one user in the comments. Some users urged her in the comments to contact an attorney, believing she had a strong case.

The article continues after the advertisement

BuzzFeed This particular paragraph from the National Labor Relations Board Website: Employees have the rights to talk with co-workers about their pay. … Remember that some employers may not allow you to use their electronic equipment. “Policies that prohibit discussing wages in any way are illegal.”