GH Spoilers: Michael Thought Was Dex Was His Employee — Not His Brother!

General Hospital (GH) spoilers suggest Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is in for the shock of his life, and he’s not sure he can take it after all that has transpired the last six months. A new baby, a revenge plan for the ages to take down a world renowned mobster, a wedding, a dying bride — can’t this guy catch a break? Michael is going to have his hands full when he finds out that he’s terrible at background check.

We’re only half kidding. We’re only half kidding. Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) is actually Sonny’s longMichael’s mind will be blown when the lost son that he didn’t know he ever had is revealed. A master plan is hatched to bring down the notorious mobster. But it becomes complicated by conflicted emotions and loyalties. Dex will he stay loyal to his mission or the discovery of Sonny’s family ties force him to change sides?

General Hospital Spoilers — Dex Heller Was Dirty From The Start

Dex’s and Sonny’s growing relationship leaves us wondering whether their similarity goes beyond the shared experience of bullying in childhood. Could they actually be father and son — and could Dex have known it all along? This question is left unanswered as fans attempt to decipher the clues that are scattered through the series. Although he appears kind on the surface, and he’s been a playful companion for Josslyn ‘Joss’ Jacks (Eden McCoy), you will be shocked to learn that Dex was plotting all along against Michael.

GH Spoilers – Leak Joss Jacks Won’t Take This In Stride

It’s not just Sonny’s bloodline that’s causing Dex to have second thoughts. He wants to be honest with Joss and establish a relationship that is real and transparent. Amidst all the drama, Dex’s role in this complex web of deceit is far from over. He will come to realize as he gets closer to Joss that it is time to end this charade. How can he possibly tell her the former stepfather she loathes and wants to see imprisoned is his dad and he’s known it all this time?

General Hospital Spoilers — Michael Corinthos Puts The Pieces Together

Sonny’s first wife — Lily Corinthos (Lilly Melgar) — was pregnant with his child during her untimely death — a tragedy that shook everyone who knew her. It’s possible that she survived and has been raising her child outside the mob influence all this time. As Dex starts to make some shifty moves just as Michael is trying to shut this whole thing down, thanks to Willow Corinthos’ (Katelyn MacMullen) prompting, it stands to reason that he’s going to wonder why Dex would go rogue and go after Sonny when he doesn’t want him to anymore.

That could lead Michael back to the beginning in search of clues about Dex’s past and character that he may have overlooked before. When he realizes Dex’s connection to Lily and her father — Hernando Rivera (Ismael East Carlo) — Michael may think Dex is out to get Sonny, but the reality is, he’s been his brother’s target the whole time. Michael will survive the mess. How will Sonny find out that there is a new kid on the block? Please let us know your thoughts and stay tuned for daily GH updates and spoilers.